Georgia vs Cincinnati Men's Basketball: Dawgs Stay Hot

Blue Cain had a career game as the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats 84-65.

The Bulldogs found themselves down for most of the first half before Jordan Ross made a layup to tie the game at 37, heading into the half. Georgia played a sluggish first half offensively, turning the ball over 10 times and not connecting on a single three-pointer.

UGA reverted to the team that we are used to seeing in the second period, outscoring the Bearcats 47-28. Despite shooting an abysmal 4-21 from three, Georgia was still able to take complete control of the game down the stretch.

It is clear to this point in the season that Georgia's biggest weakness is its three-point shooting. However, this team has shown that even when they aren't clicking from deep, they can still light up the scoreboard by attacking the rim and getting out in transition.

Blue Cain led the Bulldogs in scoring with a career high 22 points on 5-12 shooting. Cain did not have his best game in terms of efficiency, but he found a way to get to the line time and time again, connecting on 12 of 14 free throw attempts.

Somto Cyril stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 3 blocks. Cyril continues to grow each game and is becoming a true all-around center.

Georgia has just 3 games remaining before SEC play begins, as they will take on Western Carolina on Thursday in Athens. (7:00 pm)

