Georgia vs Florida A&M Men's Basketball: Dawgs Roll
Jake Wilkins showed superstar potential as the Bulldogs picked up an 87-57 win over Florida A&M on Monday.
It was another night at the office for this Georgia team, which cruised to a dominant win led by a defense that has been very stingy so far this season. Georgia has now held three of their first five opponents to under 60 points. While these games have been against lower-level competition, Georgia is putting together high-effort performances like tonight, where the Bulldogs blocked 11 shots and collected 12 steals.
True Freshman Jake Wilkins is emerging as a superstar in his young career, stuffing the stat sheet with a team-leading 14 points, 4 blocks, and 4 steals. Wilkins is improving rapidly and showing signs that he will be a key piece of this Georgia team.
Blue Cain put together another impressive performance with a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double. Cain, as he has for his entire career as a Bulldog, has been playing with incredible effort. Rebound numbers like this from the guard position are a great indicator of that.
Despite an impressive performance overall, Georgia is still leaving a lot to be desired from behind the arc, as they shot an abysmal 2-24 from three. The offense has put up large scoring numbers so far; however, as competition stiffens and SEC play begins, the Bulldogs must improve in this area.
The Hoop Dawgs will have 3 days off before traveling to Charleston, South Carolina, to play in the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic. Georgia will play Xavier in the first round on Friday at 9 pm.