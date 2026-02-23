Will the Georgia Bulldogs make the NCAA tournament following a very successful week in conference play?

The Georgia Bulldogs men's basketball team had gone through a rough strecth heading into last week. They had lost five of their last six games and went from being a lock for the NCAA tournament to being on the bubble. With games against Kentucky and Texas coming up, the Bulldogs had to respond to ensure they didn't fall out of the mix.

In the midst of Georgia's struggles, the Bulldogs went from a 97% to 66% consensus at-large chance. The next two games weren't exactly must-win games, but they certainly felt like it.

Mike White and his team responded by beating Kentucky in Lexington for just the fifth time in program history and then secured a double-digit win over Texas, a team they had lost to by 20+ points on the road earlier in the season. So following the result of those two games, where does Georgia's tournament chances sit now?

Will the Georgia Bulldogs Make the NCAA Tournament This Season?

Feb 17, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mike White watches the action during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

According to ESPN's bubble watch, Georgia is now in the "should be in" category. Last week, they had been placed in the "work to do" section.

"Georgia now sits inside the top 40 of the overall résumé rankings, with seven wins against the BPI top 50, and ranks seventh in résumé average within what should be at least a 10-bid SEC," Neil Paine wrote. "Toward the end of a challenging stretch of games, the Dawgs have the conference's third-easiest remaining schedule according to the BPI, another reason to be bullish on their tournament fate."

It's worth noting that during the span of Georgia losing five of their six games, the Bulldogs were without their leading scorer Jeremiah Wilkinson due to a shoulder injury. He made his return back to the lineup this past week against Kentucky.

Georgia is on the verge of winning 20 games this season, which would be the third year in a row the Bulldogs have accomplished that under Coach White. The last time that happened was from 2013 to 2015 under Mark Fox. If Georgia does make the tournament this year, it would be the second year in a row, something the program hasn't done since 2002 under coach Jim Harrick.

The Hoop Dawgs have games remaining against Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Alabama and Mississippi State. If the Bulldogs can manage to win two of their remaining four games, they will likely become a lock to make the NCAA tournament.