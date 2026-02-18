What Did Georgia's Win Over Kentucky Do for Their NCAA Tournament Hopes?

How big was Georgia's win over Kentucky in regard to their hopes of making the NCAA Tournament?

The Georgia Bulldogs went on the road against the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday night and walked out of Rupp Arena with a win. It's just the fifth time ever Georgia has won in Lexington, and it came at the perfect time for the Hoop Dawgs this season. The Bulldogs had lost five of their last six and now improve to 18-8 on the season with five games remaining.

It was a huge win for Georgia, but what did it do for Georgia in regards to their hopes of making the NCAA tournament this year?

The typical goal for teams who wish to make the NCAA tournament, at least in the SEC, is to reach the 20-win mark. The Bulldogs are now just two games shy of reaching that goal, and it would be the third-straight year they have accomplished that under Mike White.

The two games that are absolute must-wins that are left on the schedule is South Carolina at home next week and the final regular season game against Mississippi State on the road. Both teams are below .500 on the season right now.

Big time road win for Georgia!



Bulldogs had been struggling a bit of late, but add a significant road win to its resume at Kentucky tonight.



20 for Blue Cain, 19 for Jeremiah Wilkinson. UGA will move above last 4 in. — T3™️ (@T3Bracketology) February 18, 2026

Georgia is going to make the tournament now.



With the losses by the other bubble teams, UGA realistically just needs to beat South Carolina and Mississippi State and avoid a loss to SC in the SEC Tournament to get in.



Mike White when you least expect it! — Jacketology (@JACKETOLOGY) February 18, 2026

Heading into Tuesday's game, ESPN's bracketology had the Bulldogs projected as a 10-seed, so the win at the very least still has them secured in this year's bracket. Georgia is now 4-6 against quad 1 teams this season and 5-1 against quad 2 teams. Important metrics during this time of the year.

The Bulldogs have a massive home game against Texas this coming Saturday. Another team that is fighting for positioning in the NCAA Tournament. The Longhorns beat Georgia by 20 in Austin last time they met, so Georgia is looking for some redemption this time around.

The two toughest games Georgia has remaining is against Vanderbilt, who currently ranks 19th in the country and Alabama who ranks 25th in the country. The Bulldogs will play the Commodores on the road, but they get the Crimson Tide at home. If Mike White and his team can swipe one of those games, it would go a long way in ensuring they making the tournament for the second year in a row.

This Saturday's game against Texas will tip-off at 3:30 PM ET on SEC Network. After having played their previous two games without Jeremiah Wilkinson, the leading scorer on the team, he showed up big against Kentucky and was a big reason why they won. Perhaps his return to the lineup can be enough for Georgia to close out the season strong.

