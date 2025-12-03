Georgia vs FSU Men's Basketball: Dawgs Cruise Past Seminoles
Georgia put together a complete performance in a dominant 107-73 road win over Florida State on Tuesday.
Georgia dominated this game down low as the Bulldogs outscored the Seminoles 56 to 38 in the paint. This Georgia team has shown incredible ability to get to the basket and finish. With the SEC being a premier defensive conference, this year, as much as ever, the ability to get tough buckets will pay dividends down the road.
Jeremiah Wilkinson posted his third straight 20-plus point game with a team-leading 22 points on 7-13 shooting. Wilkinson continues to grow into a superstar in a backcourt that features multiple elite scoring options. Blue Cain and Kannon Catchings also had stellar performances, scoring 17 points each.
Georgia has now scored over 96 points in three straight games. The Bulldogs revamped themselves offensively in the offseason, and so far, it has paid off. UGA is one of the highest scoring teams in the country despite not putting up great numbers from behind the arc. If this team can find its stride from three, it will instantly be one of the most dangerous teams in the sport.
This performance from Georgia on the road was nothing short of impressive and one that could set the tone for this team going forward. With just four games remaining until SEC play, Georgia seems to be finding its identity at the right time. Georgia will have 10 days off before facing the Cincinnati Bearcats in State Farm Arena on Saturday, December 13th. (2:00 pm)