Breaking Down What Every Georgia Bulldogs Transfer Portal Addition Will Bring in 2026

Breaking down what every Georgia Bulldogs transfer addition will bring to the Dawgs' roster during the 2026 college football season.

The college football transfer portal window is officially closed as teams begin to wind down on their portal acquisitions and focus on development of their 2026 rosters.

The Georgia Bulldogs were one of the many programs that made a splash in this year's cycle, as they have already made nine portal additions with the possibility of even more. With the offseason in full swing, here is what each (current) portal addition will bring to Georgia's roster in 2026.

1. Khalil Barnes - Safety

Clemson Tigers safety Khalil Barnes (7) tackles LSU Tigers running back Kaleb Jackson (28) Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the past two seasons, depth and experience at the safety position have been a major concern for the Bulldogs' defense. With a player such as Barnes stepping in, the Dawgs are likely to get a major boost in both areas and the Clemson transfer could become day-one starter for the Dawgs.

2. Isiah Canion - Wide Receiver

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Isiah Canion (4) runs against Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Nnamdi Ogboko (95) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Georgia had a ton of departures from the wide receiver room this offseason and will likely have to rely on a litany of young players to step up. Adding a 450-yard receiver such as Canion could not only supplement the young players in the room but could also increase Georgia's passing abilities.

3. Braylon Conley - Cornerback

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Justin Bowick (0) runs past Southern California Trojans cornerback Braylon Conley (22) and scores on a 25 yard reception for a touchdown during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Cornerback was another area of concern for the Bulldogs in 2025. While the Dawgs appear to have two starters heading into the 2026 season, Conley could easily insert himself into the rotation and provide some much needed depth on the perimeter secondary.

4. Amaris Williams - EDGE

Auburn Tigers defensive end Amaris Williams (10) tackles Mercer Bears running back CJ Miller (22) as Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. Auburn Tigers defeated the Mercer Bears 62-17. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For a few seasons, Georgia has lacked a true edge defender with the twitchiness and ability to get off the ball quickly. Two skills that Williams possesses. Should the Auburn transfer live up to the hype, the young edge defender has an opportunity to become Georgia's most impactful transfer this season.

5. Ja'Marley Riddle - Safety

Sep 14, 2024; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Anderson Castle (1) is stopped on his run by East Carolina Pirates defensive back Ja'Marley Riddle (22) during the second half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

Another player Georgia added to bolster their defensive secondary. Ja'Marley Riddle's attitude and overall play style have drawn similarities to former starter Javon Bullard. Should the East Carolina transfer live up to those expectations, the safety could become a star contributor in the Bulldogs' secondary.

6. Dante Dowdell - Running Back

Sep 27, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Dante Dowdell (2) rushes against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Running back was another room where the Dawgs saw a significant amount of departures in this offseason, which makes Dante Dowdell's addition so impactful. The running back tallied over 550 yards for the Kentucky Wildcats last season and could easily help Georgia's running back room become a three-headed monster in 2026.

7. Gentry Williams - Cornerback

Aug 30, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Gentry Williams (9) during the game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Much like Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, Brent Venables' defense is known for its physical and disciplined play, which can create tons of issues for opposing offenses. While the position he will play with the Bulldogs is currently unclear, Williams will likely be a major contributor for Georgia's secondary once he gets on the field.

8. TyQuez Richardson - Offensive Line

Georgia Offensive Line Coach Stacy Searels huddles up his players before the start of the SEC Championship NCAA college football game between LSU and Georgia in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. News Joshua L Jones | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

The path for TyQuez Richardson to become a starter on the Bulldogs' offensive line is slightly more uphill than that of some other players on this list. However, his size and athleticism will make him an extremely valuable depth piece for the Bulldogs moving forward, with the avenue for starting remaining a possibility in the future.

9. Bryson Beaver - Quarterback

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart looks on in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Another player whose impact likely won't be felt until future seasons. Beaver's addition is likely a response to the very dramatic departure of Jared Curtis from the Bulldogs' 2026 class. While it will likely not be 2026, there is a real possibility that the former Oregon quarterback is Georgia's starting quarterback one day.