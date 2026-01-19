Breaking Down What Every Georgia Bulldogs Transfer Portal Addition Will Bring in 2026
In this story:
Breaking down what every Georgia Bulldogs transfer addition will bring to the Dawgs' roster during the 2026 college football season.
The college football transfer portal window is officially closed as teams begin to wind down on their portal acquisitions and focus on development of their 2026 rosters.
The Georgia Bulldogs were one of the many programs that made a splash in this year's cycle, as they have already made nine portal additions with the possibility of even more. With the offseason in full swing, here is what each (current) portal addition will bring to Georgia's roster in 2026.
1. Khalil Barnes - Safety
For the past two seasons, depth and experience at the safety position have been a major concern for the Bulldogs' defense. With a player such as Barnes stepping in, the Dawgs are likely to get a major boost in both areas and the Clemson transfer could become day-one starter for the Dawgs.
2. Isiah Canion - Wide Receiver
Georgia had a ton of departures from the wide receiver room this offseason and will likely have to rely on a litany of young players to step up. Adding a 450-yard receiver such as Canion could not only supplement the young players in the room but could also increase Georgia's passing abilities.
3. Braylon Conley - Cornerback
Cornerback was another area of concern for the Bulldogs in 2025. While the Dawgs appear to have two starters heading into the 2026 season, Conley could easily insert himself into the rotation and provide some much needed depth on the perimeter secondary.
4. Amaris Williams - EDGE
For a few seasons, Georgia has lacked a true edge defender with the twitchiness and ability to get off the ball quickly. Two skills that Williams possesses. Should the Auburn transfer live up to the hype, the young edge defender has an opportunity to become Georgia's most impactful transfer this season.
5. Ja'Marley Riddle - Safety
Another player Georgia added to bolster their defensive secondary. Ja'Marley Riddle's attitude and overall play style have drawn similarities to former starter Javon Bullard. Should the East Carolina transfer live up to those expectations, the safety could become a star contributor in the Bulldogs' secondary.
6. Dante Dowdell - Running Back
Running back was another room where the Dawgs saw a significant amount of departures in this offseason, which makes Dante Dowdell's addition so impactful. The running back tallied over 550 yards for the Kentucky Wildcats last season and could easily help Georgia's running back room become a three-headed monster in 2026.
7. Gentry Williams - Cornerback
Much like Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, Brent Venables' defense is known for its physical and disciplined play, which can create tons of issues for opposing offenses. While the position he will play with the Bulldogs is currently unclear, Williams will likely be a major contributor for Georgia's secondary once he gets on the field.
8. TyQuez Richardson - Offensive Line
The path for TyQuez Richardson to become a starter on the Bulldogs' offensive line is slightly more uphill than that of some other players on this list. However, his size and athleticism will make him an extremely valuable depth piece for the Bulldogs moving forward, with the avenue for starting remaining a possibility in the future.
9. Bryson Beaver - Quarterback
Another player whose impact likely won't be felt until future seasons. Beaver's addition is likely a response to the very dramatic departure of Jared Curtis from the Bulldogs' 2026 class. While it will likely not be 2026, there is a real possibility that the former Oregon quarterback is Georgia's starting quarterback one day.
Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.Follow @Kirby_24K