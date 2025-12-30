Georgia finished non-conference play with a come-from-behind, 89-74 victory over Long Island University on Monday.

The first half of this game saw a Georgia team that typically takes care of business against lower-level opponents, struggling into the half. A combination of shots not falling and atypical defense from the Bulldogs led to Long Island taking a 44-41 lead at halftime.

Georgia got going in the second half as the Bulldogs outscored LIU 48-30, dominating the frame. Justin Bailey drained a go-ahead three with 16:25 left in the half, and Georgia never trailed again. Bailey had a breakout game as the transfer scored 13 points and hit multiple momentum-building shots for the Bulldogs.

Marcus "Smurf" Millender led the Bulldogs in scoring with 14 and assists with 6. Millender has been an unsung hero so far for this team, coming off the bench and producing at a high level. Blue Cain put together another solid game with 12 points and 5 rebounds.

Georgia faced adversity again and did not flinch. While this is a great trait to have, the Bulldogs must play better especially on the defensive side of the ball going forward. While competition is about to ramp up, this should not cause too much concern considering the quality of defense Georgia has played for most of the season.

That is a wrap on non-conference play as the SEC slate is set to begin for the Bulldogs. #23 Georgia will host the unranked Auburn Tigers on Saturday at 1:00 pm EST.

