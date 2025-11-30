Dawgs Daily

Georgia vs Tennessee Tech Men's Basketball: Dawgs Make History

The Georgia Bulldogs set a new program record in a 123-81 win over Tennessee Tech Saturday afternoon.

Austin Mixon

Nov 29, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Marcus Millender (4) looks to pass over Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles guard Ja'Quavian Florence (5) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Georgia set a program record for three pointers made with 21, and the record for attempts with 43. This team has struggled behind the arc at times this season, making this a great sign as Conference play is right around the corner.

Marcus "Smurf" Millender led the Bulldogs in scoring with a season-high 22 points, going 9-11 from the field and 4-6 from three. Millender added a team-high 7 assists to his best game in a Bulldog uniform as the transfer has shown true promise over the last few games.

Jeremiah Wilkinson put together another strong showing with 20 points and 5 assists. Wilkinson has made an instant impact to this Georgia backcourt that gets a ton of shots up.

Georgia's defense was impressive again, collecting 13 steals and blocking 10 shots. Justin Abson had his best defensive performance as a Bulldog with 5 blocks. Abson added 7 rebounds in just 13 total minutes.

To this point in the season, Georgia has shown that multiple players are capable of taking a game over and scoring at a high level. Between Blue Cain, Jeremiah Wilkinison, Marcus Millender, Justin Bailey, and Jordan Ross, the Georgia backcourt is versitile and dangerous, especially in transition.

The Bulldogs will have a short rest as they head to Tallahassee on Tuesday to take on Florida State in an SEC/ACC Challenge contest. (9:00 PM, ACC NETWORK)

