Georgia vs Vanderbilt Prediction - Bulldogs Seeking Three Game Win Streak

A look at the predictions for Wednesday's matchup against Georgia vs Vanderbilt.

The Georgia Bulldogs had a massive week on the basketball court last week. After losing five of their last six games, Mike White and his team rattled off back-to-back wins against Kentucky and Texas. The Bulldogs entered last week on the bubble and now they are firmly back in the mix of being a tournament team.

This week's action gets kicked off in Nashville against the Vanderbilt Commodores. They come in ranked as the 25th-best team in the country and with a 21-6 record with all six losses coming in conference play.

Vanderbilt is coming in with some struggles of their own as they have dropped two-straight games. They lost to Missouri on the road by one point last week and then to Tennessee at home by four points just a few days later. This is Vanderbilt's final home game of the season so they will want to make this one count.

Georgia vs Vanderbilt Predictions - Men's College Basketball

Feb 21, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mike White reacts during the game against the Texas Longhorns during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

According to ESPN, the Commodores have a 78.7 percent chance of winning on Wednesday, which gives Georgia just a 21.3 percent chance of pulling off the upset. DraftKings has the line set at 9.5 in favor of Vanderbilt.

A win for Georgia would make them a near lock for the NCAA tournament with just three games remaining. They are two wins away from winning 20 games in a season for the third straight year under Mike White. If Georgia does make the tournament, it would be the first time since the early 2000s that the program made the tournament in back-to-back seasons.

After their game against Vanderbilt, Georgia will play the South Carolina Gamecocks at home on Saturday and then will finish the regular season off with a home game against Alabama and a road game against Mississippi State next week.

A major catalyst for Georgia's recent success has been the return of Jeremiah Wilkinson to the lineup. He missed two games due to a shoulder injury, two games that Georgia lost. The Bulldogs do not have anyone of the availability report for Wednesday's game while Frankie Collins is listed as out for Vanderbilt.

Collins is a senior guard for Vanderbilt who is averaging 7.8 points per game this season and has played in just nine games this season

Wednesday's game is set to tip-off at 7:00 PM ET and will be broadcasted on SEC Network.