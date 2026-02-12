Georgia Unable to Hang With SEC's Top-Ranked Florida Gators

On Wednesday night, the Georgia Bulldogs (17-6) faced off against the SEC’s top-ranked Florida Gators (17-6) inside Stegeman Coliseum. Here’s the recap of the matchup.

Florida came into the game favored by 9.5 points. The last time these two met, Florida won 92-77. During this matchup, key player Jeremiah Wilkinson did not play due to a sudden shoulder injury. The Gators won by a score of 85-66.

The Dawgs' offense continued to struggle with getting off to a fast start, as they could not find a shot to fall. Florida starts the game on a 10-0 run. Georgia doesn’t get their first points until 14:30 left in the first half. The Dawgs’ offense starts to find rhythm after Blue Cain dunked on a Florida player, which revives the stadium.

Florida doesn’t budge as they hit two threes and extend the lead back to 9 halfway through the half. Florida employed Georgia’s tactic, being fast, defensively stable, and attacking down low.

Feb 11, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Blue Cain (0) looks to pass against Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu (9) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Florida proved to be the best defense interior team in the country. They locked the whole interior down, which made it impossible for Georgia to get any points. Somto seemed to be hurt on three different occasions, which put him on the bench throughout the half.

It seemed like every time Georgia would score two, Florida would answer with three. Florida guard X. Lee scored 13 in the first half, as Florida led Georgia 43-27 at halftime.

To start the second half, Blue Cain had what seemed like a breakaway dunk. until Alex Condon forced a foul. Sending Cain to the line to shoot the first free throws of the game for the Dawgs. Florida did a good job to slow down Georgia’s offense. There were not a lot of fast break points, which is what we are used to seeing with this Georgia team. Georgia’s offense went on a run of 3 straight field goals made, which ultimately cut the lead down to 10 with 4 minutes to go in the half. Cain led the Dawgs in points with 17, and Lee led the Gators in points with 18.

The pressure of the Florida Gators was just too much for the Dawgs, as they were even struggling to make layups. Not only did Georgia never lead in this game, but they never had momentum. Florida suffocated any hope the Dawgs had to make a run. Thanks to their 41 rebounds, 4 blocks, and 9 steals. Florida did a great job slowing Georgia down and not allowing a lot of points in the paint. Georgia looks to bounce back on Saturday, Feb. 14, against SEC opponent Oklahoma.