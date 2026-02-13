SEC Head Coach Reveals That He Wants His Program to Resemble the Georgia Bulldogs

A notable head coach from another SEC school has revealed that he wants his program to resemble the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Georgia Bulldogs are one of college football's most prestigious programs and have garnered some extremely impressive records over the past five seasons. With the team's sustained success, coaches across the country have looked to replicate Kirby Smart and his team's identity.

One head coach that hopes to do so is South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer, who recently revealed in an interview with On3 that he hopes his program can one day resemble that of the Georgia Bulldogs.

Beamer's comments were a part of an answer surrounding the expectations his own program had heading into the 2026 season. The head coach revealed that he enjoys being at a program that features high expectations, and referenced the Bulldogs as a team that consistently competes for the College Football Playoff.

"I'd rather be in a place where year-in-year-out, there are high expectations. You look at a program like Georgia, every year they're picked top five in the country, and rightfully so," said Beamer. "I hope that we get to that point where every year, it's just a shoo-in, because of the program we have and the way we have recruited. We should be in that mix each year."

Shane Beamer's History With The Georgia Bulldogs Football Program

Georgia coach Kirby Smart speak with South Carolina coach Shane Beamer before the start of a NCAA college football game against South Carolina in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Beamer has first-hand experience with the Bulldogs' program, as he has faced the team three separate times as the Gamecocks' head coach. He also served on the Bulldogs staff during Smart's first year's with the program, as the team's tight ends coach and special teams coordinator.

Given that Beamer has spent a handful of years under numerous prestigious coaches but has repeatedly referenced Georgia as a standard of success should come as a great complement to Bulldog fans.

Georgia and South Carolina will renew their once annual rivalry this season when the two teams converge on Williams-Brice Stadium for an SEC matchup. This matchup will be the two teams' first meeting since 2023 and will be the first game played in South Carolina since 2022.

Both team's quest for a College Football Playoff appearance will begin on Saturday, September 5th, as the two open their 2026 seasons at home. Georgia will host Tennessee State, while South Carolina will host Kent State. TV networks and kickoff times for both matchups have yet to be announced.