Big Gameday Injury Update on Georgia Football's Nate Frazier
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ATHENS - Georgia football is expected to get back a major star as they head into the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry against the Auburn Tigers.
Nate Frazier is expected to start for the Bulldogs Saturday Between the Hedges. Frazier missed last Saturday’s 20-17 win over No. 6 Alabama with what has been reported as a rib injury.
Frazier only played limited snaps two weeks ago against Vanderbilt. He was pulled out of the Dawgs’ game against Arkansas in middle September. From that time until this Saturday only the second-half snaps against Vanderbilt have been all the Compton native has played.
Frazier was seen emotional before the Alabama game - he did not play against the Tide. But Dwight Phillips did, and the reserve running back slashed through Alabama for 120 yards on 17 runs. Bo Walker added another ten carries and 69 yards.
“What a great kid, man. This Dwight Phillips, man, y'all don't know how special this kid is,” Smart said after the win over Alabama. “He hasn’t complained one time since being here, and he's so tough for his size. (Mike) Bobo came to me before the game and said, ‘Hey, Nate isn't going to go.’ I said, ‘We have to give it to Peanut [Dwight Phillips Jr.]. He said, ‘[Do] you remember that game when we were at Georgia, and they gave the ball to Torin Kirtsey, and he weighed about 175.’ I don't know how many times Torin carried, maybe 30. I said, ‘If we have to give it to Dwight that many times, he can do it. He and Bo [Walker] stepped up big, even the young kid [Nick Peal]. This kid was in high school six months ago, Peal. He's a really good football player, and he's going to get better.”
ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Frazier’s status during Gameday Saturday morning.
Frazier has 211 yards on only 26 carries this season. He has five touchdowns. Frazier has been one of the most durable running backs in college football. Before this injury he only missed one game in his previous two seasons. All told Frazier has 2,035 total yards on 361 and 20 touchdowns on 361 total touches for his career.
After two-plus decades of covering the Georgia Bulldogs and the SEC, Dean Legge is one of the definitive voices in Athens and beyond. Legge has authored two books - DAWGSTRUCTION and DOUBLE DAWGS - with each chronicling Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' run to national titles in 2021 and 2022. Legge has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2005 and a Biletnikoff Award voter since 2009. He’s covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game, College Football Playoff National Championship Games, the NCAA Tournament, the College World Series as well as a slew of college football, basketball and baseball games. Legge graduated from Coker College in 1999 with a degree in Political Science. He played both tennis and basketball for the Cobras. After graduating, Legge completed his academic career at the University of Georgia where he earned a Master of Public Administration from the School of Public and International Affairs in 2001. In 2008, Legge was elected President of the Coker College Alumni Association. He served on the Board of Trustees at Coker from 2009 to 2017 and was a member of the Executive Committee, Student Services and Enrollment Committee and Athletic Committee in that time. Legge is a native of Tucker, Georgia.Follow Dawg_Post