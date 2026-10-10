Live Updates: Georgia Football vs Alabama Football | Scores
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ATHENS- Kirby Smart's No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs head to Tuscaloosa to face the Alabama Crimson Tide Stay tuned to this page for all the live updates from Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Updated Score - Georgia Football - 3 Alabama - 0
1st quarter:
(15:00) - Georgia wins the toss and defenders to the second half. Alabama starts the game on offense. After giving up two third downs, Joseph Jonah-Ajonye sacks Keelon Russell and forces a fumble. Quintavius Johnson recovers it and the Bulldogs take over.
(3:25) - The Bulldogs drive down the field and end their first offensive drive with a 43-yard field goal for the game's first points. A holding penalty negated a touchdown. Jaden Reddell was hurt on the drive.
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Matt DeBary started his career covering college football in 2014. DeBary's reporting has covered the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett, Brock Bowers, Nick Chubb, Nolan Smith, Travon Walker, Sony Michel, George Pickens and a slew of other high-profile players including Jared Curtis, Caleb Downs, Derrick Brown, Andrew Thomas, Kelee Ringo, Darnell Washington, Azeez Ojulari and Mecole Hardman. His direct-to-the-point everyman commentary has made him one of the most-respected voices in the market. DeBary has covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game and College Football Playoff National Championship Games. DeBary graduated from Kennesaw State. He assistant the football program there during his time as a student. He joined Dawg Post in 2015. DeBary is a native of Cumming, GeorgiaFollow MattDeBary