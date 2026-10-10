Live Updates: Georgia Football vs Alabama Football | Scores

ATHENS- Kirby Smart's No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs head to Tuscaloosa to face the Alabama Crimson Tide Stay tuned to this page for all the live updates from Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Updated Score - Georgia Football - 3 Alabama - 0

1st quarter:

(15:00) - Georgia wins the toss and defenders to the second half. Alabama starts the game on offense. After giving up two third downs, Joseph Jonah-Ajonye sacks Keelon Russell and forces a fumble. Quintavius Johnson recovers it and the Bulldogs take over.

(3:25) - The Bulldogs drive down the field and end their first offensive drive with a 43-yard field goal for the game's first points. A holding penalty negated a touchdown. Jaden Reddell was hurt on the drive.