Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have moved on to their matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks. His weekly press conference on Monday afternoon took place as normal, and it was about as normal as it gets.

He hit us with some of his routine quotes before these types of games.

“Humility is a week away.”

“It is tough to play on the road in the SEC.”

We expected him to say that, so let’s take a look at what else he had to say in regards to what was asked about on Monday:

Pleased with This Position Group, But They Haven’t Been Tested

Georgia’s front seven has forced a lot of pressure and racked up five sacks and 15 tackles for loss through two games. Now, the Dawgs will actually go up against a collection of players that includes more three and four-star talents. Now, the test gets more difficult, especially since this game is on the road.

Based on how Arkansas has looked through two games, the test might not be as hard as it should be. The Razorbacks have struggled to start the season.

Smart is pleased with the effort level of his front seven. He has mentioned multiple times over the last week that it is the No. 1 thing that you can learn from that group based on the level of competition it has faced.

Smart quote:

“Just happy that they play hard, coached hard, that they're receptive to our coaching. Been pleased with their effort and their buy-in to each day's practice. I don't know that there's a measuring stick of on-field performance that, that any... You can't really measure that with the number of snaps they've had. I look at it as day-to-day interaction, work ethic, buy-in, the success of the other guys in the room who, who gets credit for the tackles for a loss and sacks.”

Georgia has to Create its Own Adversity

Georgia hasn’t faced any real adversity outside of the weather in each of its first two games. So, how can a team really prepare for a game on the road in the SEC.

Georgia players that have played under Smart have always said that the practices are harder than the games. Georgia feels like they are going up against an elite unit when they practice against themselves on both sides of the ball.

When the games are easy, Smart and his staff have to create adversity in practice.

Smart quote:

“No need for it. I don't know if I'd say anticipating adversity. I think adversity - I think you have to as a coach anticipate adversity, because I don't know when it's coming. I have no control over when it's coming. Nor do you, nor do the players. So, to not anticipate it would be failure. We try to anticipate it.

We try to create it every day in our practices in some kind of way. But as far as being intentional about not running him, that sometimes that's not dictated by us, that's dictated by the defense. I mean Ryan Puglisi's not somebody that we've designed to run the ball. That wasn't his - the defense dictates that sometimes.

So some of that's controlled by the setting and and different factors that we don't control.”

Talyn Taylor was Held Back By Injuries Last Year, Not Performance

Talyn Taylor was a five-star recruit in the 2025 class. There was a lot of hype surrounding him heading into last season as someone who could help Georgia’s offense. With the turnover in the offseason, the hype grew exponentially that he would be one of the Dawgs’ top wide receivers.

Apparently, his lack of time on the field a year ago had way more to do with injuries that he dealth with then it did with his ability. Smart said that he was doing the little things last year, but multiple injuries held him back.

Now, Taylor has the special combination of health and opportunity.

Smart quote:

“Well, you said it. He's had more opportunities. Number one, he's been healthy. He would've been doing what he's doing now last year had he been healthy the whole time. He was a up-and-coming player. He was rising, runs good routes. He's explosive. He takes pride in his blocking, takes pride in his performance. He works hard at things that he still needs to improve on.

He's got a lot of energy. He's a ball of energy. He's always wanting to celebrate and be excited. He loves the game. He has passion for the game, and you don't want to take that out of anyone. And I'm pleased with where he's at. We got to do a good job keeping him healthy and continuing to grow him and, and, and be scheme diverse.”