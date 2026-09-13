Georgia Football vs. Arkansas: Game Time, TV Channel, How to Watch Online, Odds for Week 3 game (Sept. 19, 2026)

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs football team takes on Arkansas in a Week 3 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to watch the game online.

Georgia football beat Western Kentucky 70-20 in the final game for UGA before SEC play begins. Arkansas lost at No. 20 Utah 49-14. This is Georgia football's first road game of the year.

“I'm worried about is how the hell are we going to play on the road next week,” Georgia Football coach Kirby Smart said of the Dawgs traveling to Fayetteville.

Georgia football-Arkansas: Game time for Week 3 game

The Georgia football-Arkansas game is set for a 12:00 p.m. ET start on Saturday.

Georgia football-Arkansas: TV Channel for Week 3 game

The Georgia football-Arkansas game will be broadcast on ABC.

Georgia football-Arkansas: How to watch online, stream for Week 3 game

The Georgia football-Arkansas game will be streamed using the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game.

Georgia football-Arkansas: Odds, point spread, over/under for Week 3 game

According to FanDuel, Georgia is a 24.5-point favorite against Arkansas. The over/under for the game is 53.5

The Dawgs are 2-0 against the spread this season.

Last time out: Georgia football-Western Kentucky

No. 2 Georgia football looked different Saturday afternoon Between the Hedges at Sanford Stadium, dressed in all white for the first time ever, but the result was like so many games that have preceded it. Behind another strong outing from quarterback Gunner Stockton and the Georgia defense, the Bulldogs drilled Western Kentucky, 70-20.

Stockton, who was 15 of 16 passing with three touchdowns in last week’s opener against Tennessee State, completed 13 of 16 attempts against the Hilltoppers. He threw for 234 yards and tied a program record with five passing touchdowns. As a team, the Dawgs (2-0) had 493 yards of offense while holding Western Kentucky (0-2) to 225.

Georgia Football coach Kirby Smart said of the game: "I was proud of the guys. Started fast and have to keep improving. That was the theme of the week. I did think that we got to improve in a lot of areas. Then we had some guys finish the game kind of sloppy that showed they weren't quite ready."

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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