Can Georgia Football Quarterback Gunner Stockton Bounce Back from Consecutive Underwhelming Performances?

It is no secret now that Georgia football starting quarterback Gunner Stockton has not played his best football in his last two games.

Georgia was upset by Auburn at home just over two weeks ago. Part of that is because Stockton turned the ball over three times - the first time he ever committed that many turnovers in a game. The Dawgs’ game against Florida in Atlanta this weekend was an opportunity for a bounce back performance, especially since the Gators boast one of the worst passing defenses in all of the SEC. Stockton didn’t commit any turnovers, but it was not a statistical day to remember for the senior gunslinger.

Stockton was just 13-of-23 passing for 101 yards and no touchdowns. Kirby Smart didn’t seem to be at all concerned after the game when talking about his quarterback.

“He does what he has to do to win,” Smart said. He gets the tough, dirty yards. He usually doesn't put us in situations. Dawgs not gonna beat Dawgs, right? He doesn't turn the ball over. And then play good defense. And, you know, I don't know how far that can take us. I do think there's some things tonight that Gunner missed that he knows he could do better and, and he could hit.”

Stockton didn’t see a couple of wide open receivers down the field and was a little inaccurate, but again, he didn’t turn the ball over. Georgia also benefited from a stellar defensive performance and a strong running game. Stockton didn’t really have to do all that much for the Dawgs to succeed.

There arguably hasn’t been a complete game where Georgia dominated on both sides of the ball this year.

“We really haven't played where the offense was clicking completely and the defense was,” Smart said. “We haven't done that yet. But that's what complementary football is. You're gonna have an off night. You're gonna make a mistake. You're gonna have a turnover. Well, can each other, can the two work together to play really good football?”

Maybe the best Georgia’s entire team played was on the road in Tuscaloosa at night, given all of the circumstances. Georgia was amazing on defense against Oklahoma, like it was against Florida, but the offense still wasn’t as good as Smart thinks it could be.

Even though Smart seemed happy with Stockton’s play, he wasn't shy about what still needs to happen.

“I don't know when that's gonna happen for us, but we can be really good if we're clicking on both sides of the ball,” Smart said. “That starts with him. I don't think he played poorly tonight. Looking back at the video during the game, he had a couple times he had some shots that we might've missed.”

Stockton played some of his best, maybe the very best football that he ever has for Georgia in the two weeks prior to this two-game drought. Now, the Dawgs have to take on Ole Miss in a primetime game on the road. Will he bounce back for real against the Rebels? Georgia might need him to.