ESPN Gives Big Take On Georgia Football's Big Rivalry Game Against The Florida Gators

ATHENS - The folks at ESPN are sounding off on Georgia football's big top-25 matchup against the Florida Gators.

The Dawgs, ranked No. 3 in the AP poll, are coming off an important off week after suffering their first loss of the season to Auburn. It was a wake-up call to the then No.-1 ranked Bulldogs who played sloppy, inefficient football, leading to the tough loss at home.

However, as bad as that loss appeared at the time, ESPN analyst Bugger McFarland says he has no worries about the Bulldogs heading into this heated rivalry game in Atlanta.

"If you listen to Kirby Smart after the Auburn game, he made it seem like he wasn't worried. Everything that we want is still in front of us. They turned the football over three times against Auburn and their quarterback Gunner Stockton made uncharacteristic mistakes. So I don't think it changed anything. I think Georgia's going to be Georgia. They have a super defense that's super athletic. I think they're dependable in the run game and they're going to allow Gunnar Stockton to make plays in the intermediate short game, to the tight ends, and throw the football down the field."

"I don't know of any coach that will be less fazed by a loss than Kirby Smart. I think he's not fazed, because he understands that weekend and week out, his team is the most prepared. He has a veteran quarterback in Gunner Stockton, and he's got a formula that is tried and true, that can test any weather. They play defense, run the football, and have a mobile quarterback that can make some plays. It's a tried and true formula. I think Kirby trusts his formula."

The formula has certainly worked. They've had one "bad" game so far this season, but the numbers say this Georgia teams is still clearly one of the best in college football. Their defense, play in the trenches, and experienced quarterback play led to blowout conference wins over Oklahoma, Vanderbilt and Arkansas while securing a big road win against Alabama. The Bulldogs are first in the league in both scoring defense and scoring offense, putting up an average of 43 points on the board while giving up on average 15.8 points per game.

This Georgia team rarely loses two games in a row. It just doesn't happen often. After a head-scratching loss to the Tigers, you can expect Kirby Smart to have his team well-prepared and ready to roll against their biggest rival this weekend.