Decisions Loom for Nate Frazier, Jared Curtis for Georgia Football-Vanderbilt Game

ATHENS - Fewer than 24 hours from Georiga football’s Homecoming date with Vanderbilt, the two schools gave an update on the injury status of two critical offensive players for both teams - UGA running back Nate Frazier and Vanderbilt QB Jared Curtis.

Frazier has been listed as questionable all week by Kirby Smart’s program. Friday night nothing changed - Frazier was still listed as questionable. Curtis continued to be listed as questionable Friday night as well. He had been listed as questionable by the Commodores all week sofa.

Curtis was committed to Smart's program last winter until two days before Signing Day, when he flipping to Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said earlier this week that Curtis has been trying to get well enough to play.

"He's banged up. He's not been able to be full-go in practice,” Lea said of Curtis. “So I think this has been about the injury report is there for a reason and we want to honor that. Questionable is the right marking for him right now. I'm hopeful. I think every day he's felt a little better and he's done a little more in practice. Certainly not ruling him out.”

Frazier missed UGA’s 41-13 blowout win over Oklahoma last Saturday in Athens. It was only the second time in his career that he has missed a game (2024 Alabama). Frazier dressed out with the Bulldogs, but did not warm up with the team.

The designation “questionable” means that Frazier and Curtis are “uncertain to play due to injury or condition” according to the parameters set forth by the Southeastern Conference’s Student-Athlete Availability Report protocols.

Frazier was listed as questionable all week last week before the Oklahoma game. UGA said Frazier was a “game-time decision”. Frazier left the game during Georgia’s 45-17 win at Arkansas with what appeared to be an injury on September 19th.

At his only press availability this week, Smart would not answer questions about injuries of players on his team. ESPN reported Sunday that Frazier has a rib injury. That report has not been confirmed. UGA DL Chase Linton was upgraded from questionable to likley for the game.