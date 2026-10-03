Decisions Loom for Nate Frazier, Jared Curtis for Georgia Football-Vanderbilt Game
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ATHENS - Fewer than 24 hours from Georiga football’s Homecoming date with Vanderbilt, the two schools gave an update on the injury status of two critical offensive players for both teams - UGA running back Nate Frazier and Vanderbilt QB Jared Curtis.
Frazier has been listed as questionable all week by Kirby Smart’s program. Friday night nothing changed - Frazier was still listed as questionable. Curtis continued to be listed as questionable Friday night as well. He had been listed as questionable by the Commodores all week sofa.
Curtis was committed to Smart's program last winter until two days before Signing Day, when he flipping to Vanderbilt.
Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said earlier this week that Curtis has been trying to get well enough to play.
"He's banged up. He's not been able to be full-go in practice,” Lea said of Curtis. “So I think this has been about the injury report is there for a reason and we want to honor that. Questionable is the right marking for him right now. I'm hopeful. I think every day he's felt a little better and he's done a little more in practice. Certainly not ruling him out.”
Frazier missed UGA’s 41-13 blowout win over Oklahoma last Saturday in Athens. It was only the second time in his career that he has missed a game (2024 Alabama). Frazier dressed out with the Bulldogs, but did not warm up with the team.
The designation “questionable” means that Frazier and Curtis are “uncertain to play due to injury or condition” according to the parameters set forth by the Southeastern Conference’s Student-Athlete Availability Report protocols.
Frazier was listed as questionable all week last week before the Oklahoma game. UGA said Frazier was a “game-time decision”. Frazier left the game during Georgia’s 45-17 win at Arkansas with what appeared to be an injury on September 19th.
At his only press availability this week, Smart would not answer questions about injuries of players on his team. ESPN reported Sunday that Frazier has a rib injury. That report has not been confirmed. UGA DL Chase Linton was upgraded from questionable to likley for the game.
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After two-plus decades of covering the Georgia Bulldogs and the SEC, Dean Legge is one of the definitive voices in Athens and beyond. Legge has authored two books - DAWGSTRUCTION and DOUBLE DAWGS - with each chronicling Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' run to national titles in 2021 and 2022. Legge has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2005 and a Biletnikoff Award voter since 2009. He’s covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game, College Football Playoff National Championship Games, the NCAA Tournament, the College World Series as well as a slew of college football, basketball and baseball games. Legge graduated from Coker College in 1999 with a degree in Political Science. He played both tennis and basketball for the Cobras. After graduating, Legge completed his academic career at the University of Georgia where he earned a Master of Public Administration from the School of Public and International Affairs in 2001. In 2008, Legge was elected President of the Coker College Alumni Association. He served on the Board of Trustees at Coker from 2009 to 2017 and was a member of the Executive Committee, Student Services and Enrollment Committee and Athletic Committee in that time. Legge is a native of Tucker, Georgia.Follow Dawg_Post