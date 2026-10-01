ATHENS - No. 2 Georgia Football gave an official update on injured starting running back Nate Frazier Wednesday night, and Vanderbilt had a surprise player on the injury report.

Frazier missed last Saturday’s 41-13 win over Oklahoma in Athens. It is only the second game he has missed in his career in Silver Britches (2024 Alabama). He dressed out with the Bulldogs, but did not warm up before the game, and didn’t take the field.

Wednesday UGA night listed Frazier as questionable for this weekend’s Homecoming game against Vanderbilt. The designation “questionable” means that Frazier is “uncertain to play due to injury or condition” according to the parameters set forth by the Southeastern Conference’s Student-Athlete Availability Report protocols.

Meanwhile, starting Vandy QB Jared Curtis is also listed as questionable for the game. Curtis, a former 5-star prospect, was committed to Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs until a few days before he flipped to sign with Clark Lea and Vanderbilt.

Curtis said that Georgia was “definitely where my parents have wanted me to go.” But the five-star commit added that he was picking Vandy to “walk my path that feels right in my heart, at the end of the day this has to be my decision.”

He's since started three of Vanderbilt's four games.

Vanderbilt QB Jared Curtis is listed as "questionable" for the game Saturday against Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Frazier left Georgia’s 45-17 win at Arkansas with what appeared to be an injury, but coach Kirby Smart addressed Frazier and WR Isiah Canion following the game.

“I think both of them are fine. I don't honestly know,” Smart said after the game. “Nate had a little ding. It's bothering him. We're going to go check on it, and Isaiah the same way. But I thought both of them probably could've played if they needed to.”

The Monday following the game reporters followed up with Smart regarding Frazier.

“I think's going to be fine. It's going to be day-to-day - expect him to be able to play,” Smart said.

WR Isiah Canion and LB Chase Linton are also listed as questionable in the report. Georgia DB Tyriq Green, OL Marcus Harrison and LB Amaris Williams are all designated as “out” for Saturday’s game.

Smart would not answer questions about injuries on his team this week saying that reporters should reference the injury report Wednesday night.

“I’d refer to the injury report,” he said Monday. “That’s why we do those, right? People in this room beg for injury reports, and now y’all have one every Wednesday. 8:10 (PM). I’m sure y’all are on the edge of your seat waiting to get it,” he said Monday. “You’re dying to get it to write another article about it. Y’all are awesome at following that thing. I follow y’all to get an update on the other teams. I don’t check it myself. But it will be out Wednesday at 8:10. Maybe a little later.”

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart at press conference after the game against the UAB Blazers at Sanford Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In 2024, the Southeastern Conference the purpose of the reports was “intended to reduce pressure from outside entities seeking participation information and represents a commitment of our 16 institutions to provide enhanced transparency to support efforts to protect our student-athletes and the integrity of competition.”

After UGA’s blowout win over Oklahoma Smart said he “don't really know” how close Frazier was to getting back to playing.

Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) rushes the ball against the Texas Longhorns during the second half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This season Frazier has 202 yards on 24 carries with five touchdowns so far this season. The Bulldogs shifted runs to Chauncey Bowens and Dwight Phillips against Oklahoma. Those two ended the game with 110 of Georgia’s 129 yards rushing. Phillips had a 54-yard run touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“That's what we saw all spring and fall,” Smart said of Phillips' run. “We just got to get more opportunities. And some of these leads have hurt our opportunities to get him in because you want to protect him, too. You don't want him out there taking hits when you're up 30 points on somebody. I was really proud of him today. His ball security, and his hitting the hole.”

Georgia Bulldogs running back Dwight Phillips Jr. (20) runs the ball against Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Omarion Robinson (2) and defensive back Eli Bowen (23) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bowens scored three touchdowns against Arkansas, and Smart said after that game that he liked the way Bowens runs.

“I love Chauncey. Chauncey is one of the hardest workers on the team,” Smart said. “I think he’s a violent runner. He likes contact. He seeks contact.”

Bowens has 25 carries for 93 yards and five touchdowns in 2026. Phillips has 15 carries for 133 yards with the touchdown over Oklahoma this fall.