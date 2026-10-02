New Georgia Football Injury Report Sheds More Light on If Nate Frazier or Jared Curtis Will Play

ATHENS - Georgia football’s injury report was updated Thursday night with all eyes on the status of starting running back Nate Frazier.

Frazier was listed as questionable Wednesday night by Kirby Smart’s program. Thursday night nothing changed - Frazier was still listed as questionable. Starting Vanderbilt QB Jared Curtis continued to be listed as questionable Thursday night as well. He had been listed as questionable by the Commodores on the first injury report Wednesday night. Curtis had also been committed to Smart's program as a 5-star prospect before flipping to Vanderbilt just before Signing Day last December.

Frazier did not warm up with the Bulldogs and missed last Saturday’s 41-13 win over Oklahoma in Athens. It is only the second time in his career that he has missed a game (2024 Alabama). He dressed out with the Bulldogs.

Georgia football RB Nate Frazier carries the ball against Mississippi. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The designation “questionable” means that Frazier and Curtis are “uncertain to play due to injury or condition” according to the parameters set forth by the Southeastern Conference’s Student-Athlete Availability Report protocols.

Last week Frazier was initially listed as questionable and his status did not change all week. On Saturday before the Oklahoma game, UGA said Frazier was a “game-time decision”. Frazier left the game during Georgia’s 45-17 win at Arkansas with what appeared to be an injury.

Smart addressed Frazier and WR Isiah Canion following the game.

“I think both of them are fine. I don't honestly know,” Smart told reporters. “Nate had a little ding. It's bothering him. We're going to go check on it, and Isaiah the same way. But I thought both of them probably could've played if they needed to.”

The Monday following the game Smart told reporters at his regularly-scheudled press availability Frazier was “fine.”

“I think's going to be fine. It's going to be day-to-day - expect him to be able to play,” Smart said during his only availability with reporters that week.

WR Isiah Canion and LB Chase Linton are also listed as questionable in the report. Georgia DB Tyriq Green, OL Marcus Harrison and LB Amaris Williams are all designated as “out” for Saturday’s game.

This Monday Smart would not answer questions about injuries - saying that reporters should reference the injury report Wednesday night.

“I’d refer to the injury report,” he said Monday afternoon. “That’s why we do those, right? People in this room beg for injury reports, and now y’all have one every Wednesday. 8:10 (PM). I’m sure y’all are on the edge of your seat waiting to get it,” he said Monday. “You’re dying to get it to write another article about it. Y’all are awesome at following that thing. I follow y’all to get an update on the other teams. I don’t check it myself. But it will be out Wednesday at 8:10. Maybe a little later.”

In 2024, the Southeastern Conference the purpose of the reports was “intended to reduce pressure from outside entities seeking participation information and represents a commitment of our 16 institutions to provide enhanced transparency to support efforts to protect our student-athletes and the integrity of competition.”

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart on the sideline. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smart said after UGA’s blowout win over Oklahoma that he “don't really know” how close Frazier was to getting back to playing. ESPN reported this week that Frazier had a rib injury, but that has not been reported by another outlet.

This season Frazier has 202 yards on 24 carries with five touchdowns so far this season. Chauncey Bowens and Dwight Phillips played most of the snaps Saturday against Oklahoma. The pair ended the game with 110 of Georgia’s 129 yards rushing. In the fourth quarter Phillips ripped off a 54-yard run touchdown.

“That's what we saw all spring and fall,” Smart said of the Frazier’s run. “We just got to get more opportunities. And some of these leads have hurt our opportunities to get him in because you want to protect him, too. You don't want him out there taking hits when you're up 30 points on somebody. I was really proud of him today. His ball security, and his hitting the hole.”

Georgia football RB Dwight Phillips Jr. runs the ball against Oklahoma. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smart said after the Arkansas game that he liked the way Bowens performs. He had three touchdowns in that contest.

“I love Chauncey. Chauncey is one of the hardest workers on the team,” Smart said. “I think he’s a violent runner. He likes contact. He seeks contact.”

Bowens has 25 carries for 93 yards and five touchdowns in 2026. This fall Phillips has 15 carries for 133 yards with the touchdown over Oklahoma.