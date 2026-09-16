Demello Jones Knows There is Still Work to Do After Snagging First Interception for Georgia Football

The starting defense for the Georgia Bulldogs has been absolutely lights out to start the season.





Between the two games Georgia has played to this point, the starters have only been on the field for about three collective quarters. Those three quarters have been perfect in terms of the scoreboard. The starters haven’t allowed any points in two games, and the Dawgs have been able to rotate a lot of younger players in.

One player who isn’t young anymore has finally claimed a full time starting role. Junior cornerback Demello Jones is starting on the opposite side of the field as Ellis Robinson IV. They are projected to be one of the best cornerback duos in college football this season, although Robinson IV’s status as an all-time recruit and quick development have been a big reason for that.

Jones finally had a signature moment against Western Kentucky. He logged his first career interception and almost took it all the way back to the house. He dove towards the end zone and was just short of the goal line.

“It was just a good play call from coach Schu (Glenn Schumann), The rest of it was God,” Jones said.

Jones was heavily involved in the cornerback rotation a year ago, especially once he and Robinson IV passed Daniel Harris on the depth chart. Now, he has a claim on a starting role, and he is one of the most underrated players on this defense.

He played just about every position at Swainsboro High School, where he led his team to a state title game. He has had to adjust to playing just one spot for the Dawgs.

“First, it was tough having one main position… I just stayed down and trusted coach Donte (Williams),” Jones said.

Jones is one of the most athletic football players on Georgia’s team and one of the harder hitting defensive backs Georgia has. Maybe his hits are not as violent as Kyron Jones’ but he is a big hitter. He will be expected to take a step forward this year with more responsibilities. Both he and Robinson IV are in their third years, but are still relatively young in terms of real game experience.

“We still have a long way to go and have to get even better for the SEC,” Jones said.

The cornerback duo has its first SEC challenge this Saturday against KJ Jackson and the Arkansas Razorbacks.