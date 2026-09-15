Georgia Football Coach Kirby Smart Gets Honest About His Team

ATHENS - Once again it looks like Kirby Smart has built another elite defense in Athens, Georgia.

Through the first two games of the 2026 season the Georgia Bulldog starters on defense have played at an elite level. They're playing fast, aggressive football and completely dominated two poor offensive units from Tennessee State and Western Kentucky. The starters have played to their standard and look like one of the best defensive units across college football.

However, it's clear the backups still need time to develop. The Bulldogs gave up two late touchdowns against Western Kentucky after giving up a touchdown late in the first half. Georgia Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart was not pleased with his reserve defenders after Georgia's 70-20 blowout victory on Saturday.

"If they're going to play, then they've got to play to a standard and they have not. We have not. Now, us more than other people, we put them in. We put guys in earlier than other people. We don't try to pad guys' stats and risk injury. We play people and it came out in the scoreboard."

Smart had a big chance to play his freshmen and other young players through the first two weeks and took full advantage. Mistakes were made on both sides of the ball, leading to a sloppy ending to Georgia's big win. The offensive line did not gel effectively in the 4th quarter and the defense missed too many tackles.

"Don't be offended because somebody gave you your four stars and then you came in here and you couldn't block somebody that out-strengthened you from Western Kentucky. Don't be upset about it. It's just, it's real. Like, it's reality. So you can do something about it by going out there and practicing."

While the play wasn't always great, the playing time they got, even against a weaker opponent, is a valuable step in their progression. The more they play, the easier they should transition to the speed of the college game and develop as player. But on Saturday, Smart told reporters that there are some players lower on the depth chart who proved they can't be trusted to play critical snaps. At least, not yet.

"If your front five offensive linemen can't move Western Kentucky's defensive line, you're going to really struggle on the road when you play in the SEC. There are guys that want playing time and think they're worthy of playing time that just proved to me they don't deserve it."

After devouring the two cupcakes to start the season, the Bulldogs will head to Fayetteville this weekend to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. We'll likely see more of the starters, but if some of the younger players can take their game to another level in practice this week, there's a chance we'll see more of them this weekend to start SEC play.