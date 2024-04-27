Kendall Milton Signs as Undrafted Free Agent with Philadelphia Eagles
The 2024 NFL draft has officially come to a close and now players who were not selected within the seven rounds are signing with teams as undrafted free agents. Georgia had yet another successful draft but Kendall Milton found his professional home in the free agency market. He has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Milton had quite the career as a Bulldog. He fought through injuries, showed development over the years and flashed whenever he was on the football field. He finished his college career with 297 carries, 1,839 rushing yards, 23 touchdowns and averaged 6.2 yards per carry. During his final season, Milton looked like the running back everyone was hoping he would become and finished the year with 121 carries, 790 rushing yards, 14 touchdowns and averaged 6.5 yards per carry.
The former Georgia running back excels at finding a hole, putting his foot down on the gas and powering through. His size allows him to break through arm tackles and often can get to the second level of the defense because of it. Here is what NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein had to say about Milton:
"Milton is a classic workhorse runner who landed on a loaded team that rarely asked him to handle a workhorse load. He's big and physical and does his job as a downhill back. He doesn't have a second gear to outrun speedy linebackers and creates his yardage with force over finesse. Milton offers a fall-forward running style that will benefit a team looking for a backup who can win on short-yardage carries. He's done very little receiving out of the backfield, so he will need to prove himself in that area. At worst, Milton should offer good Day 3 value as a professional runner with size, vision and toughness."
