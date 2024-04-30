Dawgs Daily

Rankings the Toughest Opponents on Georgia's 2024 Schedule

Brooks Austin

Nov 25, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart talks to a referee in
Nov 25, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart talks to a referee in / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The University of Georgia football team has arguably its toughest schedule to date in the Kirby Smart era. Today, we rank the 2024 opponents on the schedule.

For the first time in 15 years, Georgia enters a football season where they have FIVE opponents on the schedule that will appear on the preseason Top-25. The removal of divisions in the SEC have placed plenty of big names opponents on the schedule for Georgia this season, as will likely be the case moving forward.

The Bulldogs will likely be ranked No. 1 on the preseason poles and favored in all of their games this season on paper. However, there are some really tough games on the slate, particularly on the road, where Georgia will play three top-10 teams at their place this year.

Ranking Georgia's Toughest Games on the 2024 Schedule

  1. @ Texas (10/19)
  2. @ Alabama (9/28)
  3. @ Ole Miss (11/9)
  4. vs Clemson (8/31)
  5. @ Kentucky (9/14)
  6. vs Tennessee (11/16)
  7. vs Aiuburn (10/5)
  8. vs Florida (11/2)
  9. vs Georgia Tech (11/30)
  10. vs Miss State
  11. vs Tennessee Tech / .Vs UMass

Other Georgia News:

Join the Community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Published
Brooks Austin

BROOKS AUSTIN

Brooks Austin is a former college football player turned journalist and broadcaster. Follow him on Twitter @BrooksAustinBA