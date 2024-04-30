Rankings the Toughest Opponents on Georgia's 2024 Schedule
The University of Georgia football team has arguably its toughest schedule to date in the Kirby Smart era. Today, we rank the 2024 opponents on the schedule.
For the first time in 15 years, Georgia enters a football season where they have FIVE opponents on the schedule that will appear on the preseason Top-25. The removal of divisions in the SEC have placed plenty of big names opponents on the schedule for Georgia this season, as will likely be the case moving forward.
The Bulldogs will likely be ranked No. 1 on the preseason poles and favored in all of their games this season on paper. However, there are some really tough games on the slate, particularly on the road, where Georgia will play three top-10 teams at their place this year.
Ranking Georgia's Toughest Games on the 2024 Schedule
- @ Texas (10/19)
- @ Alabama (9/28)
- @ Ole Miss (11/9)
- vs Clemson (8/31)
- @ Kentucky (9/14)
- vs Tennessee (11/16)
- vs Aiuburn (10/5)
- vs Florida (11/2)
- vs Georgia Tech (11/30)
- vs Miss State
- vs Tennessee Tech / .Vs UMass
