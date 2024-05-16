Georgia Football the Biggest Headliner of the 2024 College Football Season
Georgia football will be the biggest headliner of the 2024 college football season, according to ESPN.
When looking ahead at the 2024 college football season, the excitement starts to build when fans gaze upon some of the keynote matchups that await them this year. One team that will be in the midst of several of those matchups is the Georgia Bulldogs, and one could make the argument that they will be the biggest headline for the upcoming season.
ESPN recently ranked the 10 best matchups for the 2024 college football season and Georgia came up on the list three different times. Georgia vs Clemson, Georgia vs Texas and Georgia vs Alabama all made the cut, and the Bulldogs' trip out to Alabama ranked number one according to the article. The neutral site game between Georgia and Clemson came in at No. 8 and Georgia vs Texas ranked third.
It is worth noting that all three of those matchups are good ways away from being played, so who knows what they could look like by the time they actually roll up on the calendar, but as of today, they certainly possess the material to be three of the biggest games all season. Plus, Georgia vs Ole Miss has the potential to be a top-15 matchup this season and that game wasn't even mentioned.
While it's fun to have a bunch of primetime matchups on the schedule, it also creates a difficult task to overcome. The regular season will be a tough mountain to climb over and then the Bulldogs will have to fight their way through a potential conference championship game and the 12-team playoff format. It won't be an easy road for Georgia to drive through, but at the very least, it will provide some pristine entertainment when the season finally arrives.
