Georgia Football 2024 Schedule Game Times Announced
Georgia football's 2024 SEC schedule games times announced for Kentucky, Alabama and Florida games.
The 2024 college football season is inching closer and closer by the day and some pretty big news for the upcoming season was just announced for the Georgia Bulldogs. They are set to play in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in week one against the Clemson Tigers for a neutral site matchup and kickoff time for that was announced earlier in the week and now a few more games have been added.
Georgia's social media team announced the Georgia vs Florida game will be played at its usual 3:30 PM and the Kentucky game will be played at 7:30 PM, so Georgia fans can take a sigh of relief knowing that at least one of their games this season will be played at night, even if it is on the road. It also sounds like Georgia's trip out to Alabama will be played at 7:30 PM as well.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Poised for Deep Run in College Baseball Tournament
- Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NFL Draft Recap
- Ohio State Predicted to Have Defense Comparable to 2021 Georgia
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily