What Does Jaden Rashada Brings to Georgia?
Throughout spring practice and the offseason, head coach Kirby Smart has been very adamant about Georgia adding a fourth scholarship body to the quarterback before the season starts. Well, they just got their fourth name on the roster as former Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada has announced his transfer to the University of Georgia. So now that he is committed, what does he bring to the roster?
First and foremost, he brings college experience. While it may be very limited due to injury, Rashada in three games last season completed 53.7% of his balls, threw for 485 yards and four touchdowns along with three interceptions. The former high-profile quarterback also missed the majority of the spring practice this year after having surgery on his hand.
Coming out of high school, Rashada's tape displayed a quarterback who can place a deep ball with the best of them and has the arm talent to play at the highest level. The traits are there and it's likely why Georgia wanted to bring him on the roster outside of just needing a fourth body for the room.
Another key attribute he brings is an athletic profile. He had 14 rushing attempts in his three games last season. Not only is he athletic but he brings good sized frame as well. He's listed as 6'4 185 and pairing that with his mobility can make him difficult for defenses to contain. It will probably be preferred that he adds some weight while at Georgia which likely won't be an issue.
Georgia will now enter the 2024 college football season with Carson Beck, Gunner Stockton, Jaden Rashada and Ryan Puglisi on the roster. The quarterback room was one of the last things that needed to be checked off the list, and not only did the task get completed, but the room just got better overall as well.
