1st Round Prospect Names Georgia's Gunner Stockton Among the Toughest QBs He Faced

Former Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood said Gunner Stockton was one of the toughest quarterbacks he faced.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton is entering his second season as the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs. Fans became familiar with Stockton during the 2024 season when he filled in for an injured Carson Beck, but he put everyone on notice against the Tennessee Volunteers last season.

Stockton threw for 304 yards, two touchdowns and rushed for 38 yards and another touchdown on the road in Neyland Stadium. He was also made arguably the play of the game on 4th and 3 when he hit London Humphreys in the corner of the end zone to help tie the game up in the fourth quarter.

Many would consider that to be Stockton's best game of his career and former Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood would agree.

Bulldogs on SI asked Hood at the NFL combine who the best quarterbacks he faced in the SEC last season were and it was a very short list, with Stockton making the list.

Tennessee Football Player Says Gunner Stockton Was One of the Best QBs They Faced

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 13, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think Ty Simpson had a great game against us," Hood said. "He was hitting his spots and making great passes. I would also say Gunner Stockton. He had a great game against us too."

According to NFLMockDraftDatabase, Hood is projected as a second round draft pick and the 33rd overall pick. A fringe first rounder to say the least, and if he has a good week at the combine, he very well could turn into a first round lock.

Stockton helped lead Georgia to an 11-1 record in the regular and the program's second-straight conference title by defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide. Unfortunately, Georgia was knocked out of the playoffs in the quarterfinal round by the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Bulldogs lost some critical pieces on defense and offense this offseason to the NFL. Georgia had 10 players invited to the combine this year. Stockton, however, is one of the biggest returning players they have on both sides of the ball. How he plays in 2026 will be a massive indicator in regards to how far the Bulldogs make it this year.

Stockton will have his opportunity to earn an invite to the combine next offseason and this is expected to be his final year of college football with the Bulldogs.