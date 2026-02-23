The Georgia Bulldogs Opponent Who Could Decide Gunner Stockton’s Heisman Campaign

This regular season opponent for the Georgia Bulldogs will play a pivotal role in Gunner Stockton's Heisman campaign.

The Heisman Trophy is the most prestigious, individual award in college football and his home to some of the most prolific individuals in the sport. Numerous legends have turned in magnificent years to earn the award, and have etched their names in college football history.

While the Georgia Bulldogs are one of college football's most recognizable brands, the Dawgs have not had a Heisman Trophy winner since 1982. However, there is growing optimism that quarterback Gunner Stockton could be the player to end the lengthy drought.

To take home this year's award, Stockton will have to be at his best for practically every regular season game this season. However, there is one opponent that could play an even more pivotal role in the quarterback's 2026 campaign.

Gunner Stockton's Most Pivotal Game for the 2026 Heisman Trophy

Sep 27, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Edric Hill (94) and linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) in the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide has been one of Georgia's biggest opponents over the past few years and have controlled the series for the better part of 15 years. This season, the Dawgs will travel to Tuscaloosa to take on the Crimson Tide in their home stadium on October 10th.

Whenever these two teams face off, the entire nation tunes to watch, and last season was no different as the Bulldogs and Tide faced off twice during the 2025 calendar. In both contest, Stockton was extremely efficient, completing over 70% of his passes for just under 300 total yards and four touchdowns. The Dawgs would split the series 1-1, with their victory coming in the SEC Championship.

"If Gunner Stockton leads the Bulldogs to a win against Alabama this season, it would mark a defining road statement for Georgia and immediately elevate his Heisman Trophy stock entering the back half of the schedule," wrote CBS Sports' Cody Nagel.

A win for gunner Stockton in this year's contest could provide some excellent momentum towards the quarterback's Heisman campaign. A loss however, would send him tumbling down rankings and would likely create a deficit that will be too difficult to overcome.

While seeing Gunner Stockton win the Heisman Trophy for the 2026 season would be exciting to Georgia fans, the Bulldogs would much rather earn a team victory in this year's national championship. The Bulldogs' campaign for another national title will begin on Saturday, September 5th in Sanford Stadium against Tennessee State.