5-Star DL in 2027 Class Marcus Fakatou Announces College Football Commitment

One of the biggest remaining defensive line prospects in the 2027 recruiting class has announced their commitment.

As the summer months continue in the college football offseason, numerous programs across the country are making some massive pushes to add even more talented prospects from the 2027 recruiting class.

With teams placing an extra emphasis on recruiting during this time of year, numerous players have begun making their final commitment decisions. The latest player to do so is defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou.

Fakatou has announced that he will be continuing his athletic career with Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes. The prospect had narrowed his choices down to Georgia, Ohio State, and Texas, but ultimately chose to join the Buckeyes.

According to 247Sports, Fakatou is a composite 5-star who hails from Chatsworth, California. He stands at approximately 6-foot-6 and weighs just over 270 pounds. His athleticism and play making abilities made him a highly sought after talent by numerous programs including the Bulldogs .

Marcus Fakatou Announces Commitment to Ohio State Buckeyes

Dec 30, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart pose for a photo during the coaches Peach Bowl press conference at the Westin Peachtree Plaza. | Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Georgia was squarely in the mix to land Fakatou throughout his commitment and the Bulldogs were one of the final teams remaining when he ultimately chose to go elsewhere. Unfortunately, this miss will come as a great frustration to Georgia fans.

Possessing elite talent along the line of scrimmage has always been an extremely recognizable trait of Kirby Smart defenses, and the Bulldogs have recruited well at that position as a result. Sadly, the Dawgs' prowess did not appear to benefit the team this time around.

While missing out on such a highly talented player certainly is disappointing, the Bulldogs are still in position to sign an extremely talented class and will likely have even more additions before signing day. Below are all the players currently committed in Georgia's 2027 cycle.

Georgia Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

Kemon Spell, RB

Jaxon Dollar, TE

Kelsey Adams, OT

Ty Johnson, OT

Abraham Eisenhower, OL

Noah Parker, RB

Temorris Campbell, LB

Waylon Wooten, DL

Taurean Rawlins, WR

DJ Dotson, OT

Colton Nussmeier, QB

Antwan McKoy, DL