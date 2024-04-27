Javon Bullard Selected No. 45 Overall by the Green Bay Packers
Georgia football safety Javon Bullard has been selected No. 45 overall by the Green Bay Packers in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft.
The 2024 NFL draft has officially begun and the Georgia Bulldogs are continuing to siphon NFL-ready talent into the professional football league. In the previous two draft classes, Georgia had a total of 25 players selected by NFL teams and now that number is continuing to climb. Safety Javon Bullard has been selected No. 45 Overall by the Green Bay Packers.
Bullard played just three seasons at Georgia.He entered the program as just a three-star recruit from Baldwin High School in Milledgeville, GA. A cornerback in high school, Bullard quickly made the switch to STAR (nickel corner) the moment he arrived at Georgia. By the time he was a sophomore, Bullard was starting for the 2022 Georgia defense and playing a pivotal role at the STAR. He was multiple times over the defensive player of the game in critical playoff games down the stretch for Georgia's national title run in 2022.
A two year starter and three year contributor, Bullard played all over the field for the Bulldogs. He started out on special teams, as most do for Smart, and eventually became the STAR, then his third and final season in Athens, he bumped back to Safety. Bullard has positional versatitlity, something that has made him advantegeous in the draft process. Additionally, Bullards' 4.47 forty at the NFL Combine put to rest all the questions about his top-end speed and athleticism.
Bullard's fearless play style and hard hitting abilities make him an excellent pick that could potentially be a star on the defensive side of the ball.
