NFL Draft Profile - Javon Bullard Proved to Be Versatile for Georgia
The NFL Draft is coming up on Thursday evening. We take a look at the former Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard and what he will bring to the NFL.
It's draft week here in late April. On Thursday evening, college football players across the country will be hearing their names to kickstart their NFL careers. The University of Georgia has placed 27 players in the NFL Draft in just the last two seasons, far more than any other college program. So, as the draft approaches, there are plenty of former Dawgs to watch, like safety, Javon Bullard.
Bullard played just three seasons at Georgia. He entered the program as just a three-star recruit from Baldwin High School in Milledgeville, GA. A cornerback in high school, Bullard quickly made the switch to STAR (nickel corner) the moment he arrived at Georgia. By the time he was a sophomore, Bullard was starting for the 2022 Georgia defense and playing a pivotal role at the STAR. He was multiple times over the defensive player of the game in critical playoff games down the stretch for Georgia's national title run in 2022.
A two year starter and three year contributor, Bullard played all over the field for the Bulldogs. He started out on special teams, as most do for Smart, and eventually became the STAR, then his third and final season in Athens, he bumped back to Safety. Bullard has positional versatitlity, something that has made him advantegeous in the draft process. Additionally, Bullards' 4.47 forty at the NFL Combine put to rest all the questions about his top-end speed and athleticism.
Draft Eligibile Bulldogs
- Brock Bowers, TE
- Amarius Mims, OL
- Ladd McConkey, WR
- Javon Bullard, S
- Tykee Smith, S
- Sedrick Van Pran, OL
- Kamari Lassiter, DB
- Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, WR
- Kendall Milton, RB
- Daijun, Edwards, RB
- Zion Logue, DL
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Spring Practice Comes to an End - What We've Learned
- Malaki Starks Shares how Kirby Smart has Helped his Development
- WATCH: Georgia Tight End Brock Bowers Lands Impressive Back Flip
Join the Community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily