NFL Draft Analyst Tabs Javon Bullard as Top Safety in the 2024 Class
The 2024 NFL draft is set to take place this week and people are filing in their last few takes before things are official. The Georgia Bulldogs have another lengthy list of players that will be hoping to hear their name called this week and a few of them are projected to go within the first couple of rounds. In fact, one former Bulldog is at the top of one draft analysts' board for the position.
ESPN's Mel Kiper released an article where he picked his favorite player at every position. For safety, it was Georgia's Javon Bullard that got penciled in. The former Georgia safety is viewed as a potential second or third round pick in this year's class, but Kiper doesn't think Bullard should go past the second. Here is what Kiper had to say about Bullard:
"As I wrote in my two-round mock draft, Bullard's value comes in his versatility, as he played as a slot corner, center fielder and up near the line of scrimmage for the Bulldogs. He had four picks over the past two campaigns, and he was stellar in coverage last season. He allowed just 54 passing yards as the nearest defender in coverage in 2023, and that came on 20 attempts. Bullard is a little undersized at 5-foot-11 and 198 pounds, but I love his all-around game and instincts in coverage."
Kiper also said Bullard is his number one safety in the class.
During his career for the Bulldogs, Bullard racked up 114 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and four interceptions. In 2022, he started for Georgia at STAR where he excelled at making plays on the ball and being a sure-fire tackler inside the box. In 2023, Bullard moved to safety to allow Tykee Smith to play STAR and he continued to be an impactful defender for Georgia in the secondary. A very versatile defender who naturally finds the ball and makes plays.
