Georgia is a little over the halfway mark for the 2022 season. They fought their way through the first part of the schedule, earning them a 7-0 record and the No. 1 spot in the polls. Taking a look ahead at the rest of Georgia's schedule, there are some big games that still remain.

Coming out of the bye week, Georgia will get back into the swing of things down in Jacksonville, FL for their annual matchup against the Florida Gators. A game that is always circled on the schedule, regardless of what each team's records might show. The Gators have struggled a little bit after upsetting Utah in the opening week and currently hold an overall record of 4-3.

Billy Napier has taken his lumps in his first year at Florida and Kirby Smart has a good track record when it comes to taking care of business against the Gators, winning four of the last five matchups.

Week 10 is when things really start to crank up for the Bulldogs. Tennessee comes into town and they are actively one of the hottest teams in football. The Volunteers just pulled off the upset against Alabama and they're riding high just a few weeks out from making the trip to Athens, GA.

Tennessee's head coach Josh Heupel has quickly elevated that program at a rapid pace considering just a couple of years ago an investigation was being opened up due to recruiting violations. Now they're undefeated and possess the No. 3 ranking. The Volunteer's explosive offense, led by Heisman candidate Hendon Hooker, is running hot and will be a big test for the Bulldog's defense.

It has the potential to be a top-five matchup when the two teams meet and the atmosphere inside Sanford Stadium will be at an all-time high for it.

Following Tennessee, Smart and his team will travel out to Mississippi to take on Mike Leach and the No. 24 Bulldogs. Mississippi State's quarterback Will Rodgers has pieced together an impressive season thus far with 2,324 passing yards and 23 touchdowns. He also just recently broke Aaron Murray's all-time SEC completions record.

They're coming off of a loss to Kentucky but their air raid passing attack gives them a chance to beat anybody they face. Georgia will have their plate full during week 11 as they head into a hostile environment. Another big test for the defense.

Georgia will then conclude conference play with a trip up to No. 19 Kentucky to take on the Wildcats. Prior to the season starting, many thought Kentucky would challenge Georgia for the division title but with two conference losses, those chances are slim.

It's still not a game to overlook though. Kentucky still remains as one of the better teams in the eastern division, and with Georgia having to go through a tough stretch of games before the two teams meet, it will take everything that Georgia has left in the tank to come out with a win.

The Bulldogs then close out their regular season with a home game against their rival Georgia Tech, who just recently fired their head coach Geoff Collins.

The back half of the schedule is loaded for Georgia with three of their final five opponents currently ranked. It's gonna be a battle for them to hold onto their unblemished record. If the Bulldogs can survive the upcoming slate of games and take care of business, then they'll be in great shape heading into championship weekend, with a shot at winning another national title.

Buckle up Georgia fans, things are about to get crazy.

