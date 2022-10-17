Skip to main content

Offensive Standouts From First Half Of the Season

Georgia has reached their annual bye week prior to their Halloween weekend matchup against the Florida Gators. We bring you the standouts from the first half.

Georgia's football schedule has several constants every single year. You know you're going to play Auburn, you know you'll close the season with Georgia Tech, and you know Halloween weekend you'll be playing Florida after a bye week. 

Here we are, we've made the bye, Georgia is licking their undefeated wounds this week, and we have a brief moment to reflect on what is the annual "halfway" point of the Georgia schedule. 

Offensive Standouts From First Half 

Daijun Edwards

Edwards entered the season as a running back many people had optimism for based on his work in mop-up duty a year ago, but the consensus No. 3 back in a talented running back room. Through 7 games this season, he's not only the leading rusher with 326 yards on 58 carries, but he's averaging 5.8 yard per carry at the moment. Smart said of Edwards that he's the only back "breaking the first tackle" right now and that he's running inspired. 

Edwards is expected to continue to get a lion's share of the reps as junior running back Kendall Milton recovers from a lower-body injury he suffered during the Auburn matchup. 

Dillon Bell

Did you earn it? That was Kirby Smart response when talking about freshman playing for him this season. Did Dillon Bell earn the right to get into the lineup, or is he in there because they are banged up and thin at receiver? Well, based on Bell's performance it's clearly been a bit of both. Saturday it seemed to click for the freshman wide receiver. Saturday he had a career high 5 catches for 53 yards and a touchdown. He likely would have had much more had his knee not been called down on a 40+ yard catch and run in the third quarter. 

Broderick Jones 

Georgia fans had nothing but high expectations for Jones, entering UGA a consensus five-star prospect, Jones will likely be mentioned in the first round discussion of this April's NFL Draft. He's an elite athlete, with elite traits at 6'5, 310 pounds and long arms, but it's been his effort level that's stood out most on the field this season. He's been a weapon in the counter game as a puller, and he's been seemingly flawless in pass protection. 

