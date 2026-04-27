College Football Analyst Makes Bold Promise to Georgia Football Fans Ahead of 2026

A notable college football analyst has made a rather significant promise to Georgia Bulldog fans ahead of the 2026 college football season.

The offseason for the college football season has reached its full swing as programs and fans turn their full attention to the upcoming 2026 regular season. But while the return of college football is still months away, it has not stopped fans and experts from setting expectations.

One team that will be heading into the year with loads of expectations is the Georgia Bulldogs, who have routinely been placed as one of the sports top teams over the past few seasons. This year, the Dawgs are looking to win their third straight SEC Championship, and make a deeper run in the College Football Playoff.

But while many questions surround the Bulldogs program heading into the 2026 season, one major analyst feels extremely confident about one aspect of the team. In fact, he recently made a rather bold promise to Georgia fans about his guarantee.

CFB Analyst Makes Major Promise to Georgia Fans

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) passes the ball against the Mississippi Rebels in the second quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton is heading into what will almost certainly be his final season with the program, and is expected to take on an even larger role in the team's success during the season.

Stockton's prowess and play making abilities have been heralded by many. Yet, there are still a fair amount of critics that believe he is holding the offense back from reaching its full potential. On3's JD Pickell is not one of these critics, however, and the analyst has spoken glowingly about the quarterback's abilities.

Recently Pickell went as far as to make a guarantee to Bulldog fans ahead of the 2026 season, citing that Stockton would not be the reason Georgia fails to reach its goals this year.

"If you don't win the natty in 2026, it will not be because of Gunner Stockton. Mark my words," said Pickell. The analyst also referred to multiple occasions during the 2025 season where Georgia won games solely because of Stockton's play.

"Look at what he did against Tennessee last season. Look at what he did against Ole Miss last season. The dude is a freaking ball player," said Pickell. "He was the reason Georgia won both of those football games."

Stockton and the rest of the Bulldogs will begin their 2026 college football season on Saturday, September 5th when they host Tennessee State. A kickoff time and TV network for this matchup will be announced at a later date.