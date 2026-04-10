An Uncommon Question Georgia Football Needs to Answer This Spring

An uncommon question the Georgia Bulldogs need to answer this offseason.

The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of spring practice with their annual spring scrimmage approaching next week. This is always a pivotal time of the year for programs to get answers to any questions they have entering the offseason. One of Georgia's biggest questions is one Georgia is not used to having.

The Bulldogs know who their starting corners are going to be next season. Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones rotated at corner last season alongside Daylen Everette, who is now headed off to the NFL. So the question now shifts to who is behind Robinson and Jones?

Georgia has had the privilege over the last few years of knowing at least three names who will be playing corner for them. Last year, it was Everette, Daniel Harris, Jones and Robinson. The year before that, it was Everette, Julian Humphrey and Daniel Harris. The year before that, it was Kamari Lassiter, Everette, Harris and Humphrey. This year isn't one of those instances.

Who Will Provide Depth at Corner for the Georgia Bulldogs This Season?

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Demello Jones (15) celebrates a tackle with linebacker Chris Cole (9) and linebacker Quintavius Johnson (33) in the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

A reason why Georgia is in this predicament is due to players entering the portal. Dominick Kelly left Georgia for Ohio State and Ondre Evans left for NC State. Two guys who looked to be on track to potentially earn some playing time this season behind Jones and Robinson.

Coincidentally, Georgia could have found the answer to that question in the portal this offseason. They brought in Braylon Conley from USC and Gentry Williams from Oklahoma. Conley redshirted as a true freshman and then played in nine games this past season for the Trojans. Williams battled injuries while at Oklahoma, but when he was healthy, he looked like he could become a great impact player in the SEC.

There are also some younger guys on the roster who could fill the void. Caden Harris and Justice Fitzpatrick are two corners they took in this past recruiting class. Jontae Gilbert is a redshirt freshman entering his second year with the program.

So the good news is Georgia has quite a few options they can look to this season to provide more depth at corner this year, while also knowing who their two starters will be. The Bulldogs have been known to rotate corners, though, so they certainly need to get an idea of who the first guy off the bench will be this season.