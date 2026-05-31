Taurean Rawlins Announces Commitment to Georgia Bulldogs

Taurean Rawlins, a 2027 wide receiver, has announced his commitment to Georgia.

The Georgia Bulldogs had a big list of important names on campus this weekend for the 2027 recruiting class, and it looks like they capitalized on it. They had two commitments occur at the same time, and one of them was wide receiver Taurean Rawlins.

Rawlins is rated as a three-star prospect, the 458th-best player in the country, the 64th-best wide receiver in the class and the 51st-best player in the state, according to Rivals' industry rankings. Rawlins had visits lined up to Ohio State, Vanderbilt and Arkansas, but with him committing to Georgia, it's unclear if he will continue to take those visits.

Taurean Rawlins Commits to Georgia Football

Georgia offensive coordinator James Coley during warm up before the start of a NCAA football game between Georgia and Florida in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rawlins plays at Mount. Vernon High School in the state of Georgia. Former Georgia wide receiver Terrence Edwards is the current head coach for the program.

This is the third commitment over the last week for Georgia. Waylon Wooten got it started, a defensive lineman out of Grayson High School, and then he was followed by Rawlins and DJ Dotson, an offensive tackle out of Mississippi.

Rawlins becomes the first wide receiver to commit to Georgia's 2027 class. Georgia previously had a commitment from wide receiver Aden Starling, but he decommitted a few weeks ago to explore some other options.

The Bulldogs have been trying to gain some momentum on the trail after a string of bad news earlier in the month, and it seems like things might be taking a turn now.

Five-star running back Kemon Spell is the headliner of Georgia's class, with four-star tight end Jaxon Dollar right there with him. Georgia has been known to really pick up steam on the recruiting trail this time of year, and right now it's looking like things are trending in that direction again. The Bulldogs essentially had their 2026 recruiting class locked up before last football season.

The Bulldogs also signed a late qualifier for the 2026 class in Tre Shields, a wide receiver from Flowery Branch High School.

Georgia is now up to 10 total commits in the 2027 class. Here is a look at every single player that is currently committed.

Georgia Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

Kemon Spell, RB

Jaxon Dollar, TE

Kelsey Adams, OT

Ty Johnson, OT

Abraham Eisenhower, OL

Noah Parker, RB

Temorris Campbell, LB

Waylon Wooten, DL

Taurean Rawlins, WR

DJ Dotson, OT