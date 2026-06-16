Antwan McKoy Announces Commitment to Georgia Bulldogs 2027 Recruiting Class

The Georgia Bulldogs have added another player to their 2027 recruiting class, which will bolster their line of scrimmage play.

The summer months are one of the biggest opportunities for teams to build momentum on the recruiting trail and bolster their future recruiting classes. With so much taking place during this time of year, numerous prospects are beginning to announce their commitment intentions.

One of the programs who have created tons of momentum in the past few weeks is the Georgia Bulldogs, who have added more than a half-dozen players to their 2027 recruiting class. With months still remaining in the offseason, the Dawgs don't appear to be slowing down.

The Dawgs have added another commitment, as defensive lineman Antwan McKoy has pledged his commitment to the Bulldogs' 2027 class. McKoy was heavily recruited by programs such as South Carolina, Kentucky, and Duke, but elected to choose Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs.

According to 247Sports, McKoy measures in at 6-foot-3 and weighs just shy of 300 pounds, making him a strong candidate to be a key contributor along any defensive line within the SEC.

What Does Antwan McKoy Bring to the Georgia Bulldogs' Class

Georgia Bulldogs fans hug it out on a critical fourth down during the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia held off Florida 24-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The line of scrimmage has always been a major point of emphasis for Kirby Smart and his staff, and the Bulldogs have heavily relied on numerous players to contribute at the position. Adding McKoy to the team's class will only bolster the team's output in the future.

Should the Bulldogs coaching staff be able to develop and utilize McKoy's skill set to its fullest potential, the Dawgs' defensive line will continue to be one of the best in the country for many years to come.

As the summer months continue, Kirby Smart and his staff will look to continue to take advantage of the momentum and nab even more highly touted prospects. Stay tuned with Bulldogs on SI for more recruiting updates.

Georgia Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

Kemon Spell, RB

Jaxon Dollar, TE

Kelsey Adams, OT

Ty Johnson, OT

Abraham Eisenhower, OL

Noah Parker, RB

Temorris Campbell, LB

Waylon Wooten, DL

Taurean Rawlins, WR

DJ Dotson, OT

Colton Nussmeier, QB

Antwan McKoy, DL