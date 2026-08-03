Florida Gator Praises Georgia Football's NFL Development

Florida Gator Kyle Pitts praised Georgia football's ability to develop NFL talent.

While college football programs are starting to kick off fall camp to prepare for the upcoming season, the NFL is fully underway. Players reported to training camp last week and that includes all of the rookies who were drafted this offseason.

One of those rookies was former Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch, who was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the third round of thie year's draft. Branch was an explosive playmaker for the Bulldogs last season after transferring from USC, and he is hoping to bring that to Atlanta's offense.

Of course, with any rookie, there is a bit of a learning curve when it comes to transitioning from college football to the NFL. However, for Branch, that transition hasn't been too difficult. And as most former Bulldogs do, he credited Georgia as a reason why.

"I feel like, collectively, I think everybody says it's easier for sure," Branch said. "The Georgia culture and the standard over there is different. That's why they're such a great program."

If you don't want to beleive it from Georgia players, then perhaps a player who played at rival of Georgia's saying it will get the message across.

Kyle Pitts Praises Georgia's Ability to Develop Talent

Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts (84) runs after a catch during the game featuring the #6 Florida Gators and the #8 Georgia Bulldogs at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, November 2, 2019. [Matt Pendleton/Correspondent] Fl Gai 1102 Flgagamer 4318 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"He comes from Georgia, and most of those guys come in as professionals," tight end Kyle Pitts said, a former Florida Gator.

Pitts got to see what the development at Georgia looks like up close last offseaosn as the Falcons drafted former Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker in the first round. Now, he is seeing it through Branch.

Kirby Smart has certainly turned his program into quite the NFL pipeline over the years, and it's not just because he recruits talented players. It's because general managers know that when they draft a Georgia player, they know they will be ready to play and practice from day one of camp.

Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham said as much prior to this year's NFL draft.

"They're usually pro ready, right?" Cunningham said. "What Coach Smart's done there is really impressive. It's not surprising based off, you know, his experience at Alabama and under Coach Saban. But those guys are pro ready. They've been coached hard, they're smart, they're disciplined, and they're tough mentally and physically."

Branch will hope to continue that legacy with the Falcons this season as a rookie.