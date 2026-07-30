Why Elijah Griffin Will Be One of Georgia Football's Most Important Players in 2026

Why Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Elijah Griffin will be one of the most important players on the team in 2026.

The Georgia Bulldogs are just weeks away from returning to action for the 2026 college football season as the Dawgs look to return to the College Football Playoff and win their third national championship under head coach Kirby Smart.

With such high expectations for the upcoming season, there are a handful of players on the roster that will have a massive impact on the team's success. Players such as quarterback Gunner Stockton, safety KJ Bolden, and a handful of offensive linemen will all be major factors in determining the success of the Dawgs' season.

But there is one player who will likely have an even larger impact that the majority of players mentioned, and is not receiving nearly the same amount of attention as other Bulldogs on the roster. That player is defensive lineman Elijah Griffin.

Why Elijah Griffin Will Have a Massive Impact on Georgia's 2026 Success

Oct 4, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Elijah Griffin (90) chases and tackles Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8) at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Griffin is entering his second season with the Bulldogs and is coming off an extremely promising freshman campaign where he tallied 22 total tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble. His presence in the Dawgs' interior defensive line is expected to be even larger in 2026.

While Kirby Smart and staff have recruited talented players all over the field, a strong defensive line has always been the driving factor for a successful Georgia defense. Seeing that Griffin will be one of the bigger contributors at that position, his development will be mandatory for the team's success.

Last season, Georgia was one of the worst teams in the SEC at sacking the quarterback, and the team's defensive output struggled as a result at times. While Griffin likely won't be expected to lead the team in sacks, his ability to "win now" and disrupt the interior offensive line will play a huge role in whether the Dawgs are able to get home.

Should Griffin take that next step and become one of the more dominant interior defensive lineman in the SEC, Georgia will have an excellent chance at being one of the best defensive in the country. Thus, giving them an excellent shot at winning another national championship.

Griffin and the rest of the Bulldogs will begin their 2026 campaign on Saturday, September 5th when the team hosts Tennessee State for its season opener. Kickoff for this game is currently scheduled for 3 p.m. and will be aired on SEC Network+.