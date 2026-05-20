Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Offers High Praise for Former Georgia Football Player

Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski offered some high praise for Georgia's Cash Jones.

The Georgia Bulldogs had another strong class of players make the transition to the NFL this offseason. Not only that, but a couple of them are staying close to Athens in their next step as they look to continue their careers with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons drafted wide receiver Zachariah Branch and then signed running back Cash Jones as an undrafted free agent.

OTAs started this week for the Falcons, which has allowed the coaching staff to get a good look at the incoming draft class. One player in particular that head coach Kevin Stefanski had some very positive things to say about. That player is Jones.

Cash Jones Receives High Praise from Atlanta Falcons Head Coach

Georgia Bulldogs running back Cash Jones (32) rushes for yards against Florida Gators defensive back Jordan Castell (14) during the second quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia held off Florida 24-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"This is a very, very smart football player," Stefanski said. "I’m so impressed with who he is. We’re going to continue to work him in different spots, including special teams. Definitely he’ll have the ability to line up in multiple spots."

Kevin Stefanski on Cash Jones: "This is a very, very smart football player. I’m so impressed with who he is. We’re going to continue to work him in different spots, including special teams. Definitely he’ll have the ability to line up in multiple spots." — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) May 19, 2026

It was initially reported that the Falcons were giving Jones reps at wide receiver, despite him playing running back at Georgia. However, Jones served as the Bulldogs' third down back, which typically out him in passing situations, and that allowed him to showcase his skills as a receiver.

Stefanski saying Jones will likely have a role on special teams might not sound like a big deal to fans, but playing on special teams can pave an entire career for guys in the NFL. Playing special teams doesn't sound too bad either as an undrafted free agent, and Jones is certainly used to doing whatever it takes to get onto the field anyway.

The Falcons have not had the strongest reputation when it comes to drafting or signing former Georgia players. However, it appears they are trying to change that.

Last year, they drafted linebacker Jalon Walker in the first round and signed Leonard Floyd in free agency. This offseason, they drafted Branch, signed Jones and also picked up linebackers Channing Tindall and Azeez Ojulari in free agency.

Georgia has become one of the top programs in college football and certainly one of the best when it comes to developing NFL-ready talent. So it only makes sense that the local NFL franchise would try and capitalize on that while it's hot, and it looks like they might have found a diamond in the rough in the form of Jones.