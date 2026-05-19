Zachariah Branch Reveals His Favorite Practice Story About Head Coach Kirby Smart

Atlanta Falcons rookie Zachariah Branch retells one of his favorite Kirby Smart stories from his time with the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Georgia Bulldogs have had a litany of players join the team's roster via the transfer portal in recent years, and have seen numerous extremely talented individuals contribute to the team's success.

However, there are few players who have made as big of an impact on the roster as wide receiver Zachariah Branch. In his lone season with the Bulldogs, Branch led the team in receiving by more than 400 yards, and shattered a school record that had been set more than 30 years ago.

Branch's time in Athens featured a handful of incredible games, but it also featured some humorous memories that the wide receiver recently recounted during an interview with a television network. Branch recounted one of his earlier practices with the team, where head coach Kirby Smart made him aware that things were a bit different at the University of Georgia.

Zachariah Branch Recalls Favorite Story From Head Coach Kirby Smart

Apr 18, 2026; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts on the field during the Georgia Spring football game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"One of the practices, I caught a pass and got around like 30 yards, and a defender was coming at me, so I just ran out of bounds. I did my first down celebration, and thought that I was turnt," said Branch. "Coach [Smart] was like 'Nah, we don't do that. You got to finish every run physical. We ain't running out of bounds.' So he definitely let me have it on that, and even when other people would run out of bounds, he would bring me into it. But he's a great coach and I respect him so much, and I am very grateful that he treated me that way."

Coming from a program such as the USC Trojans, there are quite a few differences in physicality at practice when it comes to the Bulldogs. However, based on his production on the field, the wide receiver adjusted nicely to his new practice expectations, and was one of the most productive pass catchers in the SEC.

Branch was selected in the third round of this year's draft by the Atlanta Falcons, and is expected to become a massive component to the team's offense during his rookie season. The former Bulldogs' 2026 NFL season will begin on Sunday, September 13th, when the Falcons travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers. Kickoff for this contest will be held at 1 p.m. ET.