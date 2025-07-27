Baltimore Ravens DB Kyle Hamilton Says This Rookie is "Miles Ahead of Where I was"
Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton believes this NFL rookie is "miles ahead" of where he was in his first season.
As the offseason winds down, NFL training camps across the league have begun as players report to begin their preparations for the 2025 regular season. One of the many opportunities training camps provide is to give fans and players a first look at the rookie class in action.
One rookie that has caught the attention of his teammates is Baltimore Ravens safety Malaki Starks, who was taken in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Starks has reportedly shown his athleticism numerous times and has impressed both coaches and players.
During a media period following a practice, All-Pro safety and teammate Kyle Hamilton revealed that he felt Starks was ahead of where he was during his rookie season, and proclaimed Starks will be a star in the league once everything clicks for him.
"Playing next to Malaki, he's super talented. I honestly think he's miles ahead of where I was at that point in my NFL career," said Hamilton. "Once it all clicks for him, he's going to be one of the best in the league."
Starks' days of wowing fellow teammates date back to his time in college with the Georgia Bulldogs. As a freshman, the defensive back led the team in pass deflections during the Bulldogs' 2022 national championship season and quickly cemented himself as one of the leaders of Kirby Smart's elite defense.
Starks, Hamilton, and the rest of the Ravens will begin their 2025 season on Sunday, September 7th, when they travel to Buffalo to face the Bills. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. and will be aired on NBC/Peacock.
