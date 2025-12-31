Kirby Smart Comments on the Return of Colbie Young and Ethan Barbour From Injury

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart comments on a pair of key Dawgs' return from injuries ahead of the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

The Georgia Bulldogs are just over 24 hours away from returning to action, as the team gears up for a College Football Playoff matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. This matchup will be a rematch of a contest that took place earlier in the regular season.

While the entire Dawgs roster is set to return to action after nearly a month off, there is a pair of Bulldogs who are set to make their return after missing multiple games from injury. Wide receiver Colbie Young and tight end Ethan Barbour are both expected to make their returns in the Sugar Bowl after being left off the official injury report.

During a final media presser ahead of the matchup, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart commented on the prospect of both players returning and complimented both players for their persistent work in rehabing their injuries.

Kirby Smart Comments on Return of Colbie Young and Ethan Barbour

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Colbie Young (8) turns up field after a catch as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Georgia Bulldogs defeated Auburn Tigers 20-10. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Colbie's done a great job coming back. When he first went out, I didn't think he was going to be back before the end of the season," said Smart."Regardless of how far our season went, he has sped that process up. He wants to play; it's important to him."

Young, who was a major weapon for the Bulldogs' offense in the early portion of the season, suffered a fractured leg in the Dawgs' first meeting against Ole Miss. Given the nature of the injury, many expected his time with the Bulldogs to be over. However, Young's diligence in his recovery has allowed him to make a return.

Barbour is also a player whose return comes as somewhat of a surprise. After earning playing time early in the season, the freshman suffered a gruesome ankle injury that many anticipated would keep him sidelined until 2026.

However, similar to Young, the tight end's work ethic in the rehab facility has allowed for the tight end to make a return before the conclusion of the 2025 season.

"Ethan's very attentive and wise beyond his years," said Smart. "He was at our practices last year for this game [The Sugar Bowl], and we already knew this guy was going to be able to pick things up quickly. He's smart, he's tough, he's physical. So we are excited to have him back, and hopefully he can help in some capacity."

The Bulldogs will be back in action on Thursday, January 1st, for the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Kickoff for this game is currently scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET, and coverage for this event will be made available on ESPN.