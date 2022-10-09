Branson Robinson Flashes, Makes a New Mark on Georgia History

It was a big day for Georgia's running game as they rushed for 292 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 7.5 yards per carry. The bulk of the yardage though, came from an unexpected contributor, as true freshman Branson Robinson had a breakout game against the Auburn Tigers.

Robinson made his first appearance on the field during Georgia's third offensive possession of the game and it would be the start to a very big day for the freshman running back. He would end the day with 12 carries, 98 rushing yards, a touchdown and averaged 8.2 yards per carry. Talk about making your carries count.

In fact, he was so efficient that he made a new mark on the Georgia football history books.

If your name is being put in the same sentence as Sony Michel's when it comes to Georgia football history, it's safe to say you're getting the job done on the ground.

The Canton, Mississippi native would end the day as Georgia's leading rusher and led the running back group in yards per carry. Robinson helped provide a spark when Georgia needed it most as their passing game struggled throughout most of the game. That's when the Bulldogs turned to their talented group of running backs and Robinson was one of many to contribute in a big way on the ground.

The Bulldogs have made a name for themselves when it comes to developing players at the running back position and running back coach, Dell McGee, appears to have hit another homerun with Robinson. It was a statement game for Robinson and he showed that today was just the beginning of what looks to be another fantastic career from a Georgia running back.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN