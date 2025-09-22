SEC Unveils Georgia Football’s Annual Opponents for New Nine-Game Conference Schedule
The Georgia Bulldogs' three annual opponents for the upcoming SEC schedules have been revealed.
The Georgia Bulldogs' three annual conference opponents for the foreseeable future have been announced recently, as the SEC moves to adopt a nine-game conference schedule beginning in the 2025 college football season.
According to On3's Chris Low, the Bulldogs will annually face the South Carolina Gamecocks, the Auburn Tigers, and the Florida Gators as a part of their SEC schedules, with the remaining six opponents rotating each season.
The Bulldogs have faced the Gators and Tigers annually for numerous seasons and are currently on lengthy win streaks against both programs. The team has not faced the South Carolina Gamecocks since the 2023 season, however.
This is the second major scheduling adaptation the conference has gone through in the last three seasons, as the SEC removed divisions ahead of the 2024 season following the additions of Oklahoma and Texas to the conference. As the SEC adopts its nine-game schedule, the conference is expected to remain with a division-less format.
While the recent developments in the scheduling format mean that traditional games such as "The World's Longest Outdoor Cocktail Party" and "The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry" will continue. It also signifies the end of annual matchups for storied rivals of the Bulldogs, such as the Tennessee Volunteers and Kentucky Wildcats, two programs that Georgia has faced annually for nearly 30 seasons.
Kickoff dates and the remaining conference teams for each schedule are expected to be at a later date.
