Florida Gators Hire Former Georgia Football Player

The Florida Gators have hired former Georgia tight end Ryland Goede to their staff.

The coaching carousel is starting to settle a little bit, but it could spark right back up when Michigan finds their next head coach which could cause another chain of reactions. Now that head coaches are settling into their new gigs though, they are starting to fill out the rest of their staff. Jon Sumrall at Florida has been doing just that and his latest hire was a former Georgia football player.

Ryland Goede will be following Buster Faulkner from Georgia Tech down to Gainesville to help out with the Gators. Goede is a quality control offensive assistant, which is the same role he held at Georgia Tech.

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Ryland Goede (88) celebrates against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Goede spent four years at Georgia from 2019-2022. He helped the BUlldogs win back-to-back national titles and then elected to enter the transfer portal. From there, he landed at Mississippi State where he spent one season and then for his final year of football, he transferred to Georgia Tech. Once his playing days were over, Goede was then hired on to Georgia Tech's staff.

During his time at Georgia, Goede not only played football but he also spent some time on the baseball diamond as well. Not too often you see multi-sport athletes at the University of Georgia, but Goede was one of the few exceptions. He would go on to earn a degree at Georgia before transferring out.

Goede helped out some with the running backs at Georgia Tech and now he will look to gain even more experience down at Florida. He had a unique tie to the Clean Old Fashion Hate rivalry when he played at both schools and coached at Georgia Tech and now he will have a similar tie to the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail party having played on one side and coached on the other.

Right now, the Gators are trying to see who all will still be on the roster when the transfer portal opens up. Quarterback DJ Lagway was one of the names to announce he plans to enter the portal, so it looks like Sumrall and his staff will be looking for a new starting quarterback. Another name to keep an eye on is star running back Jaden Baugh. If Sumrall is able to keeo him around, that would be huge for next season.