AP Top 25 Rankings: Georgia and Alabama Set For Massive Ranked Matchup in Week 5

The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide are set for a massive ranked matchup following the latest AP College Football rankings.

Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart on the field against the Austin Peay Governors in the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart on the field against the Austin Peay Governors in the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The first month of the 2025 college football season has been completed as teams all across the country turn their attention to week five of this year's schedule. Following an exciting week of action, there has been some movement in the latest AP College Football Rankings.

The Georgia Bulldogs were idle this week as they completed their first bye of the 2025 season, but will be back in action this Saturday as they host the Alabama Crimson Tide in what could be one of the largest regular-season games of the year.

Alabama has emerged victorious in nine of the previous ten meetings and is on a two-game winning streak over the Bulldogs, which includes last year's 41-34 thriller in Tuscaloosa. Georgia will look to change their fortunes against the Tide this Saturday as it looks for its first regular-season victory over Alabama since 2007.

The Tide is looking to continue its dominance over the Dawgs and earn its first road win of the 2025 season. A victory would also put Alabama in an excellent position to earn a spot to the SEC Championship game.

Kickoff for this showdown between two titans is currently scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will be aired nationally on ABC.

AP College Football Rankings (Week 5)

Editor's Note**: This article will be updated as this week's AP rankings are released. Rankings are expected to be made available at approximately 2:00 p.m. ET.

  1. Ohio State 
  2. Miami 
  3. Penn State
  4. LSU 
  5. Georgia
  6. Oregon
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Florida State
  9. Texas A&M
  10. Texas
  11. Indiana
  12. Texas tech 
  13. Ole Miss
  14. Iowa State
  15. Tennessee 
  16. Georgia Tech
  17. Alabama
  18. Vanderbilt
  19. Michigan
  20. Missouri
  21. USC
  22. Notre Dame 
  23. Illinois
  24. TCU
  25. BYU

