Is Georgia's Matchup With the Alabama Crimson Tide a Must-Win Game for the Bulldogs?
As the Bulldogs' week five matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide approaches, is this a must-win game for Georgia?
The Georgia Bulldogs are just over one week away from their highly anticipated regular-season matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide. As this wek five matchup between two college football titans grows closer, more na dmore questions around the matchup have arose.
One of the more pressing questions appears to be surrounding the Georgia Bulldogs and whether or not Saturday's game will be a must-win for Kirby Smart's team. Smart is just 1-6 all-time against the Tide, and the Bulldogs have won just one of their last 10 contests against Alabama.
Both teams are heading into this matchup with basically everything in front of them. While Alabama's week one loss against Florida State sent the Tide tumbling down the rankings, the team is still very much in the thick of the SEC race, as are the Bulldogs.
Given where this matchup takes place in the season, a loss wouldn't necessarily doom either team's College Football Playoff hopes. However, it does not dismiss the fact that it will be a must-win game for the Bulldogs.
This will be the first Alabama-Georgia matchup to take place in Sanford Stadium since Kirby Smart has taken over as head coach, and virtually every advantage seems to favor the Bulldogs. A loss to the Tide in Athens could be catastrophic for the confidence of Bulldog fans moving forward.
Georgia and Alabama's Week 5 matchup will kick off at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 27. Coverage for this event will be held on ABC.
